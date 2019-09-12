Dhoni retiring? Virat Kohli’s nostalgic post leaves cricket fans anxious

The photograph shows Kohli on his knees celebrating after scoring the winning run and Dhoni walking towards him. (Photo: Twitter/Virat Kohli)

Team India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest cricketer in the world and often credited for bringing a strict fitness regime within the team. Kohli shared a picture from the 2016 T20 World Cup on Thursday when he was made to sweat by another cricketer. The cricketer was none other than former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli posted the picture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram along with the caption, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.” The photograph shows Kohli on his knees celebrating after scoring the winning run and Dhoni walking towards him.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test ???? @msdhoni ???????? pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

The Indian captain’s nostalgic post has sparked a debate among social media citizens about Dhoni’s retirement. Dhoni fans are wondering if this post means that Dhoni is about to announce his retirement from international cricket. However, there has been no word whatsoever in this regard by either the team members, the team management or the BCCI.

Why has he posted this now? Is Dhoni retiring? pic.twitter.com/Iva60XDPul — . (@_cleanbowled) September 12, 2019

Ok , I am prepared.

I won’t cry.

I promise. Tears rolling down already. ????#Dhoni — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) September 12, 2019

The India versus Australia match at the 2016 T20 World Cup was a virtual quarterfinal and the winner would have been assured of a semifinal berth. Australia set India a target of 161. India lost 3 wickets early and were in a tough spot at 49/3 after 7.4 overs. Kohli and Yuvraj Singh got together and put on 45-runs for the 4th wicket. Dhoni came to the crease after Yuvraj was dismissed by James Faulkner in the 14th over. On a tricky Mohali wicket, where boundaries were hard to come by, Dhoni and Kohli ran hard. The duo regularly converted ones into twos, and twos into threes. Dhoni scored 18 runs off 10 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 82.

Since India’s exit from the ODI World Cup held earlier this year, speculations about Dhoni hanging his boots have been rampant. Dhoni had opted out of India’s tour to the West Indies to serve in the Territorial Army. Dhoni retired from Tests during India’s tour to Australia in 2014-15. The timing of Kohli’s post has raised a question among cricket fans on whether Dhoni’s retirement from limited-overs cricket is imminent.