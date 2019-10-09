Dhoni has to decide on his future; haven’t met him after World Cup, says Ravi Shastri

He is the only captain in the history of Indian cricket to have won all ICC tournaments, and also took India to the top spot in Test rankings in 2009.

MS Dhoni has been on a break from cricket since the conclusion of the ICC 2019 World Cup. The ex-Indian skipper has not featured in any format of the game missing the series against South Africa and West Indies. Dhoni fans around the world are eagerly waiting to know his future plans but neither the team management nor Dhoni has spoken about the same. During an interview with The Hindu, Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri said that he has not met Dhoni after the World Cup. Shastri said that if Dhoni wants to make a comeback then it will be his personal decision.

Shastri also added that MS Dhoni will go down as one of the greatest players the country has ever produced and will be rated “very, very high up the list”.

MS Dhoni has been one of the mainstays of the Indian middle order and has helped India win crucial games because of his ability to finish games. In his absence, Rishabh Pant has been India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket. The talented left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, however, has not been able to live ip to the expectations so far. Several former Indian players from Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag have backed Pant as they believe the left-hander will be an asset for the team.

After the World cup, Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army (TA), was seen serving the army in Kashmir. He was also in the US for a brief period and was seen enjoying golf alongside Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav.