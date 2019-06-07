Dhoni can’t sport ‘Balidan badge’ as ICC turns down BCCI request

The ICC on Friday responded to the BCCI saying that it can't allow Dhoni to sport the gloves with army insignia on it. The Council said that\u00a0its regulations do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. The ICC stated that the logo breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves. According to ANI, the ICC confirmed that the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match \u2014 India vs South Africa on June 5 \u2014 was not permitted and was against the rules laid down by the Council. Earlier, the BCCI had sought permission from the ICC to let Dhoni wear the gloves. Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said that the former captain will continue sporting the insignia on his gloves as it is not a military symbol. The controversy began after the world cricket body said that the insignia on Dhoni's gloves was against the rules and it would not be permitted in future games. The ICC also asked the BCCI to have it removed from the gloves. However, the Indian cricket body declined ICC's request and asked it to permit the player to wear it. The ICC regulations bar players from sporting any commercial, religious or military logo. However, the BCCI maintained that there was nothing commercial or religious with Dhoni's gloves. Speaking to PTI, CoA) chief Vinod Rai said that the BCCI had sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. He said that it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves, so Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations. MS\u00a0Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army and dagger is part of their emblem.