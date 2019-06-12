Dhawan’s injury puts focus back on no. 4 position; Shankar likely to make it to playing XI against New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan injury: India will take on New Zealand in their third encounter of the World Cup on Thursday. An Indian team without Shikhar Dhawan might look a little unstable to the opposition but captain Virat Kohli and his team will be fully confident about KL Rahul's talent and ability. In the pre-match press conference, Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about the dilemma regarding the number 4 position in view of KL Rahul being shifted up the order to open with Rohit Sharma. Sanjay Bangar said that the Indian team management doesn't want to rule a precious batsman like Shikhar Dhawan out of this tournament. He said the management will wait for 10-12 days to see how Dhawan is recovering from his injury. As far as the batting order is concerned, Bangar said that KL Rahul will move up the order and Vijay Shankar might get a chance to play against New Zealand. Responding to a question over Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the team,\u00a0 Bangar said though Pant has arrived in England, the team management won't yet call him a replacement for Dhawan as they want to wait for another two weeks before making any final call. Bangar added that it's good to have Pant in England as he will get a chance to practice and be in the scheme of things if he is required to play in the tournament. Bangar admitted that India will miss the combination of a right and left-hand batsman at the top. But, it should not be a big problem as the side has quality players who can adapt and give results in tough situations, he stressed. This is also a reason why Rishabh Pant has been called in as he is a left-hander, he added. As far as Dhawan's replacement in the playing XI against New Zealand is considered, Vijay Shankar may get a chance, Bangar said. The weather will again be a very important factor in India's match against New Zealand which is why picking the best XI on that given day will be very important for both sides. India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand World Cup Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.