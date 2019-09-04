Dharmendra Pradhan meets shutler P V Sindhu, urges her to back national missions

“On the occasion, Pradhan presented her and her father a commemorative coin issued by the Government of India Mint on the occasion of Nabakalebar Festival and a traditional Odia shawl,” it said. (ANI photo)

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met newly-crowned world badminton champion P V Sindhu and suggested her to lend voice to national missions and campaigns, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Pradhan met Sindhu and her father P V Ramana here on Wednesday, the steel ministry said in a statement.

Calling her a youth icon capable of driving social change, Pradhan suggested her to lend voice to national missions and campaigns, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and to raise awareness against single-use plastic, the statement said.

The minister congratulated and felicitated her for winning gold at BWF World Championship. He also wished her all the best for future endeavours, including Olympics 2020. “On the occasion, Pradhan presented her and her father a commemorative coin issued by the Government of India Mint on the occasion of Nabakalebar Festival and a traditional Odia shawl,” it said.

Addressing media after meeting the minister, Sindhu thanked Pradhan for felicitating her. She also thanked Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) for supporting her. Sindhu is a brand ambassador of RINL.