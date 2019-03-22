Dhanush artillery gun, nicknamed Desi Bofors, to be inducted into the Indian Army on Tuesday

The Indian Howitzer has been developed by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory (GCF).

The made in India artillery gun `Dhanush’ will be formally inducted into the Indian Army next week. The gun nicknamed `Desi Bofors’ built by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), will be inducted at a ceremony at the School of Artillery in Deolali. The Indian Howitzer has been developed by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory (GCF).

Dhanush is a 155mm x 45mm calibre artillery gun and after undergoing multiple tests will replace the older 105 mm Indian Field Gun, 105 mm Light Field Gun and the Russian 122 mm guns with a modern 155mm artillery gun.

In the initial phase 12 guns will be handed over, out of the total of 114 guns in this fiscal. In total the OFB as per the agreement inked a total of 414 Dhanush guns would be supplied to the Army at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore while each shell costs Rs one lakh.

The homemade gun has fulfilled all the general staff quality requirements (GSQR) and 18 guns will be delivered in the first batch. This is an upgraded version of 130 mm ‘Bofors’ of Sweden, has been termed by the OFB as the finest in terms of accuracy and can fire up to 38 kms and has 90 per cent of local components. The gun has undergone successful trials under extreme cold conditions in Sikkim and Leh, and in hot and humid weather in Odisha, Babina in Jhansi and in the desert of Pokhran in Rajasthan.

It may be recalled that in 2013, during its first trial a shell had burst inside the barrel, despite several adjustments being made a shell had hit the muzzle brake a couple of times in 2017.

The GCF got the Dhanush project in October 2011 and the first prototype was made in 2014. Then around 11 more prototypes were made from which 4,200 rounds were fired.

More about Dhanush-Desi Bofors

– Electronic gun-laying and sighting systems

– The indigenous gun’s hitting range is 11 km more than the imported Bofors guns

– Has received support and active cooperation from other ordinance factories and PSUs

– SAIL, BEL, and many private sector companies

– The gun has been developed by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Kolkata

– They studied design documents running into over 12,000 pages

– These were as part of the first phase of “Transfer of Technology” (ToT) under the Bofors gun deal inked in the late 1980s