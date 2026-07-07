France’s football federation has announced it will pursue legal action after captain Kylian Mbappe was subjected to racist abuse by a Paraguayan senator following France’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory.

The controversy erupted after Paraguay’s 1-0 defeat ended the South American side’s tournament, with Senator Celeste Amarilla posting remarks on social media mocking Mbappe’s background and questioning his education.

The French Football Federation (FFF) described the comments as “criminal and reprehensible” and said it had referred the matter to prosecutors with a view to initiating legal proceedings.

Mbappe: ‘You do not represent Paraguay’

Mbappe, who has been one of the standout players of the tournament, responded publicly on social media, calling Amarilla “despicable” and saying her comments had overshadowed Paraguay’s impressive World Cup campaign.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Mbappe wrote.

“You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”

The France forward added that the senator’s remarks had shifted attention away from the achievements of Paraguay’s players.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup.”

Mbappe also vowed to continue speaking out against discrimination.

“I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

French federation escalates response

The FFF backed its captain and said the matter went beyond sporting rivalry.

In a statement, the federation said the comments were “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable” and warranted criminal proceedings.

“These remarks ​are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor’s office with ‌a view ⁠to legal proceedings,” it said.

“The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted.”

The federation did not immediately provide further details on where legal proceedings would be initiated.

Latest racism row involving France

The incident comes only days after another high-profile controversy involving Paraguay and the French national team.

Before the Round of 16 tie, former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert described France as “a squad from Africa”, comments that also drew condemnation from the French federation.

FFF president Philippe Diallo called Chilavert’s remarks racist and said they were incompatible with football’s values of respect and diversity.

The latest dispute has further overshadowed what had been one of Paraguay’s most successful World Cup campaigns in recent history.

Focus returns to football

Away from the controversy, Mbappe continues to lead France’s pursuit of another World Cup title.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in the tournament and shares the Golden Boot lead with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Norway striker Erling Haaland as France prepare for their quarter-final against Morocco.

While France’s attention now turns back to the pitch, the federation has made clear that it intends to pursue the matter beyond football, arguing that racist abuse directed at players cannot be dismissed as part of sporting rivalry.