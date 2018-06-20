Denmark vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV

Denmark will take on Australia in a Group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018. Denmark enter the game as favourites. (AP/Reuters)

Denmark vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Denmark will take on Australia in a Group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018. Denmark enter the game as favourites. Australia lost their opening match to France 2-1 but the Socceroos will draw confidence from their game. Australia played to their strengths and was just edged out. Thursday’s game is a must-win situation for them if they are to stand any chance of making it to knockout stages.

As for the Danes, it was a successful start for them against Peru as they won 1-0. A win against Australia will make their chances for a spot in the knockouts stronger. The team is on a 16 match winning streak since their last loss came on October 11, 2016. Only Spain (20) and Belgium (21) have had better unbeaten runs. The game promises to be a cracker with both teams looking to write new and successful chapters in FIFA World cup history.

When will Denmark vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Denmark vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 21, 2018.

Where will Denmark vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Denmark vs Australia, FIFA world cup will be held at the Samara Arena, Samara.

What time will Denmark vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Denmark vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Denmark vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Denmark vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Denmark vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Denmark vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Brighton/ENG), Danny Vukovic (Genk/BEL), Brad Jones (Feyenoord/NED)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/TUR), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos/JPN), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/KOR), James Meredith (Millwall/ENG), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich/SUI)

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/ENG), Jackson Irvine (Hull/ENG), Robbie Kruse (Bochum/GER), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/KSA), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield/ENG), Tom Rogic (Celtic/SCO)

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall/ENG), Tomi Juric (FC Lucerne/SUI), Matthew Leckie (Hertha Berlin/GER), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/JPN), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian/SCO)

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER)