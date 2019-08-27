Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after former DDCA president Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley is often credited for renovating the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium and installing modern facilities.

The Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi would be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium to honour the former DDCA president who passed away on Sunday. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) made the announcement on Tuesday and said that the renaming will take place on September 12. During the function, a stand at the stadium will also be named after Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking about the announcement, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said that Jaitley rebuilt the stadium under his presidentship and it was only fitting that the stadium be named after him. Jaitley is often credited with renovating the stadium and installing modern facilities as well as building more stands to accomodate more fans. The former finance minister also had the dressings rooms renovated during his tenure.

In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley , Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stadium will be named Arun Jaitley stadium, the name of the ground will remain as Ferozeshah Kotla ground. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 27, 2019

Rajat Sharma said that Jaitley’s encouragement helped a number of players like Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Gauam Gambhir. “It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.

The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 12 and will be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Jaitley passed away on Sunday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 66 and had a prolonged illness. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Jaitley’s family on Tuesday to offer his condolences. “At a time at a time when people are celebrating janmashtami, I am mourning the death of my friend Arun,” Jaitley said. Jaitley held various portfolios under the Modi cabinet. He served as the Union Finance minister and Defence minister. Citing ill health, he did not contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.