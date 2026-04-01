The Delhi Capitals are heading into IPL 2026 with a fresh start and a clear goal with Axar Patel at the helm of affairs. With his strong performances and leadership skills Axar has become the key figure of the team.

A perfect mix of experience and young firepower

Delhi Capitals planned their 2026 season by mixing experienced players with young talent. Keeping key players like KL Rahul (₹14 Cr) and Axar (₹16.50 Cr) gave the team a strong base.

During the auction DC grabbed attention by signing young fast bowler Auqib Nabi Dar for a huge ₹8.40 Crore. This approach clearly shows the team’s intent to build a balanced squad that can perform consistently while also preparing strong future match-winners.

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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Player Price List 

PlayerRoleNationalityPrice
Axar Patel (C)All-RounderIndian₹16.50 Cr
KL RahulWK-BatterIndian₹14.00 Cr
Kuldeep YadavBowlerIndian₹13.25 Cr
Mitchell StarcBowlerOverseas₹11.75 Cr
T. NatarajanBowlerIndian₹10.75 Cr
Tristan StubbsWK-BatterOverseas₹10.00 Cr
Auqib Nabi DarAll-RounderIndian₹8.40 Cr
Mukesh KumarBowlerIndian₹8.00 Cr
Nitish RanaBatterIndian₹4.20 Cr
Abishek PorelWK-BatterIndian₹4.00 Cr
Pathum NissankaBatterOverseas₹4.00 Cr
Ashutosh SharmaBatterIndian₹3.80 Cr
David MillerBatterOverseas₹2.00 Cr
Ben DuckettWK-BatterOverseas₹2.00 Cr
Lungi NgidiBowlerOverseas₹2.00 Cr
Kyle JamiesonBowlerOverseas₹2.00 Cr
Sameer RizviBatterIndian₹0.95 Cr
Prithvi ShawBatterIndian₹0.75 Cr
Dushmantha ChameeraBowlerOverseas₹0.75 Cr
Vipraj NigamAll-RounderIndian₹0.50 Cr
Karun NairBatterIndian₹0.50 Cr
Madhav TiwariAll-RounderIndian₹0.40 Cr
Sahil ParakhBatterIndian₹0.30 Cr
Tripurana VijayAll-RounderIndian₹0.30 Cr
Ajay MandalAll-RounderIndian₹0.30 Cr

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full squad

Batters: Nitish Rana, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka , Faf du Plessis , Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Sahil Parakh, Ashutosh Sharma.

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs , Abishek Porel, Ben Duckett

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (C), Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T. Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mohit Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Darshan Nalkande, Lizaad Williams, Kuldeep Yadav, Tripurana Vijay.

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IPL 2026: DC Best Playing 11 

Delhi Capitals (DC) KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar