The Delhi Capitals are heading into IPL 2026 with a fresh start and a clear goal with Axar Patel at the helm of affairs. With his strong performances and leadership skills Axar has become the key figure of the team.

A perfect mix of experience and young firepower

Delhi Capitals planned their 2026 season by mixing experienced players with young talent. Keeping key players like KL Rahul (₹14 Cr) and Axar (₹16.50 Cr) gave the team a strong base.

Quick catch up before the Roar! 🏟️🔥 pic.twitter.com/gfz2TtVUQv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2026

During the auction DC grabbed attention by signing young fast bowler Auqib Nabi Dar for a huge ₹8.40 Crore. This approach clearly shows the team’s intent to build a balanced squad that can perform consistently while also preparing strong future match-winners.

This video is a time machine 🥹💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZjG06yY3fw — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2026

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Player Price List

Player Role Nationality Price Axar Patel (C) All-Rounder Indian ₹16.50 Cr KL Rahul WK-Batter Indian ₹14.00 Cr Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Indian ₹13.25 Cr Mitchell Starc Bowler Overseas ₹11.75 Cr T. Natarajan Bowler Indian ₹10.75 Cr Tristan Stubbs WK-Batter Overseas ₹10.00 Cr Auqib Nabi Dar All-Rounder Indian ₹8.40 Cr Mukesh Kumar Bowler Indian ₹8.00 Cr Nitish Rana Batter Indian ₹4.20 Cr Abishek Porel WK-Batter Indian ₹4.00 Cr Pathum Nissanka Batter Overseas ₹4.00 Cr Ashutosh Sharma Batter Indian ₹3.80 Cr David Miller Batter Overseas ₹2.00 Cr Ben Duckett WK-Batter Overseas ₹2.00 Cr Lungi Ngidi Bowler Overseas ₹2.00 Cr Kyle Jamieson Bowler Overseas ₹2.00 Cr Sameer Rizvi Batter Indian ₹0.95 Cr Prithvi Shaw Batter Indian ₹0.75 Cr Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Overseas ₹0.75 Cr Vipraj Nigam All-Rounder Indian ₹0.50 Cr Karun Nair Batter Indian ₹0.50 Cr Madhav Tiwari All-Rounder Indian ₹0.40 Cr Sahil Parakh Batter Indian ₹0.30 Cr Tripurana Vijay All-Rounder Indian ₹0.30 Cr Ajay Mandal All-Rounder Indian ₹0.30 Cr

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full squad

Batters: Nitish Rana, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka , Faf du Plessis , Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Sahil Parakh, Ashutosh Sharma.

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs , Abishek Porel, Ben Duckett

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (C), Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T. Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mohit Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Darshan Nalkande, Lizaad Williams, Kuldeep Yadav, Tripurana Vijay.

IPL 2026: DC Best Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (DC) KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar