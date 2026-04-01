The roar is back in the capital! As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel are all set to chase their first ever title.

After just missing out on the playoffs in 2025 the team has made some big changes. Hemang Badani has come in as the new head coach bringing a fresh approach.

With star players like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc in the squad DC look stronger and more determined than ever to finally lift the trophy.

The Campaign Opener

Delhi Capitals will kick off their campaign on April 1, 2026 with an exciting away match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fans won’t have to wait much for a home game as they return to Arun Jaitley Stadium. They’ll face the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a big afternoon match on April 4 that match promises plenty of action.

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC)Full schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) April 1 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 7:30 PM April 4 Mumbai Indians Delhi 3:30 PM April 8 Gujarat Titans Delhi 7:30 PM April 11 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM April 18 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 3:30 PM April 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 25 Punjab Kings Delhi 3:30 PM April 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 7:30 PM May 1 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 7:30 PM May 5 Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30 PM May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 7:30 PM May 11 Punjab Kings Dharamshala 7:30 PM May 17 Rajasthan Royals Delhi 7:30 PM May 24 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM

The Kotla Fortress: Delhi’s big may push for the trophy

This season Delhi Capitals have a tough but exciting run in May, with four of their last six matches being played at home in Delhi. With fans cheering “Roar Machayega,” visiting teams will have to deal with the heat at Arun Jaitley Stadium and DC’s strong spin attack.

The league stage will end with a big finale at Eden Gardens on May 24. Will this finally be the year the trophy comes home under the shadow of the Qutub Minar? Get ready, wear your blue and brace yourself the roar is only going to get louder!

The energy in the stands is expected to be electric with every match feeling like a festival. DC fans will play a huge role, turning home games into a fortress. If momentum builds at the right time this could be a season to remember.