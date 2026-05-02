The Delhi Capitals (DC) rewrote their record books in the most spectacular fashion. In a high-octane encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 1 (Friday), DC pulled off a heist for the ages, successfully chasing down a massive target of 226 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Entering the match needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Capitals relied on a clinical batting exhibition from KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, who turned a daunting chase into a masterclass of T20 power-hitting.

The Chase: 226 Hunted Down with Trademark Elegance

Chasing 226, DC required a flawless start, and they got exactly that. Rahul (75 off 40) and Nissanka (62 off 33) dismantled the RR bowling attack from the first over. Nissanka was the early aggressor, reaching his maiden IPL fifty in just 23 balls, while Rahul anchored the chase before exploding in the middle overs with consecutive sixes off Ravi Bishnoi.

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The Foundation: The duo put on 110 runs for the first wicket in just 9.3 overs, providing the perfect platform.

The duo put on in just 9.3 overs, providing the perfect platform. The Middle-Order Surge: After both openers departed, Nitish Rana kept the momentum alive with a brisk 33 off 17 balls.

After both openers departed, Nitish Rana kept the momentum alive with a brisk 33 off 17 balls. The Finish: Despite a late scare involving the dismissals of Rahul and Rana in quick succession, Ashutosh Sharma (25* off 15) and Tristan Stubbs (18* off 11) showed remarkable composure to seal the win with 5 balls to spare.

Record Books: DC’s Highest Successful Run Chases

Tonight’s victory isn’t just a win; it’s the greatest chase in the franchise’s 19-year history. Delhi surpassed their previous best of 214 (set against Gujarat Lions in 2017) by a significant margin.

Target Opponent Venue Year Key Performer 226 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2026 KL Rahul (75) 214 Gujarat Lions Delhi 2017 Rishabh Pant (97) 210 Lucknow Super Giants Visakhapatnam 2025 Ashutosh Sharma (66*) 207 Punjab Kings Jaipur 2025 Sameer Rizvi (58*) 202 Gujarat Lions Delhi 2018 Rishabh Pant (69)

The Impact on the Points Table

This victory has massive implications for the IPL 2026 playoff race. With this win, Delhi Capitals have moved up to 6th position with 8 points from 9 matches, overtaking Chennai Super Kings.

While the 226-run chase will be remembered for the brilliance of Rahul and Nissanka, it also serves as a warning to the rest of the league: DC’s batting unit is finally firing on all cylinders at the exact moment it matters most. They now have five “must-win” matches remaining, and with their confidence at an all-time high, the Top 4 spot is no longer a distant dream.