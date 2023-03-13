Decks cleared for WTC 2023: India, Australia locked in for final match at The Oval after Sri Lanka lose to New Zealand

It could be a cheering news for cricket lovers as Australia and India have now appeared as finalists for the 2023 World Test Championship because Sri Lanka lost the first Test against New Zealand in the two match series, reported IE. Now all eyes are set on the 2023 World Test Championship final match between Australia and India to be played at The Oval, London starting June 7.

With a two wicket win for New Zealand in Christchurch, all permutation and combinations of possibility have dashed down for New Zealand. Sri Lanka needed to whitewash New Zealand to enter into the final, but their loss made way for India to be in the final. As the rain tried to play spoilsport in Christchurch, the contest between Sri Lanka and New Zealand appeared to be a draw, but Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell navigated New Zealand to the two wicket win.

Chasing 285 on the final day, Kane Williamson scored a century in the second innings at the Hagley Oval, making New Zealand win the match.

The India-Australia contest is inching towards a draw on the final day of the four match Test series, where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill played a pivotal role for India’s comeback as both batters made scintillating centuries. India made 571 runs, giving a lead of 91 runs. In reply, Australians are playing at 97 runs with the loss of one wicket. Travis Head and Labuschagne are now batting on day 5 of Ahmedabad’s Test.

However, the host is leading 2-1, the result of the Ahmedabad Test match would not affect any of their chances of playing the final match. It will be a second consecutive qualification in the summit clash for India.

The Indian team could feel on cloud nine after back-to-back WTC final qualification but Rahul Dravid, head coach, and Rohit Sharma, captain, must be knowing that Australia will be a different proposition in the final where the track will certainly not aid the Indian spinners like it did in the first three Tests.