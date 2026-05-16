There is a particular kind of over that lives permanently in Indian cricket memory. Not a spell. Not sustained fast bowling hostility. Just six deliveries where something suddenly shifts.

A captain grows restless. A partnership settles. The match begins drifting away. And then, almost casually, the ball is tossed to Sachin Tendulkar. Not because he was the team’s best bowler. But because he often became the most inconvenient one.

That is the strange space Tendulkar occupied with the ball. He was never introduced as a frontline weapon. His bowling arrived like improvisation. A few overs of leg-spin. Some off-spin if left-handers settled in. The occasional seam-up delivery when he felt playful. Captains used him the way people reach for a screwdriver to fix a jammed machine. Temporary. Practical.

Unexpectedly effective. This is why the statistic still feels slightly absurd: Sachin Tendulkar has more ODI five-wicket hauls than Shane Warne, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. Tendulkar finished with two. Warne, Imran and Kapil had one each. The numbers sound misplaced because memory refuses to cooperate with them.

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The afternoon Kochi stopped making sense

April 1, 1998. Kochi. Australia were chasing 310 against India. It was not just any Australian side either. This was the team that would dominate world cricket for the next decade. Mark Waugh had timed the ball cleanly through the opening overs. Michael Bevan was beginning to settle. India needed control. So the ball went to Tendulkar. Not to defend the game. To disturb it.

What followed remains one of the strangest spells of his career. Tendulkar bowled with the looseness of a man carrying no bowling reputation to protect. Leg-spin, scrambled seam, quicker ones pushed through flat. Australia never quite settled against him because there was nothing predictable to settle into.

More 5-wicket hauls than Warne, Imran & Kapil Sachin Tendulkar leads this quirky ODI bowling category among four cricket legends India Sachin Tendulkar 5-wkt hauls 2 Best: 5/32 Pakistan Imran Khan 5-wkt hauls 1 Best: 6/14 Australia Shane Warne 5-wkt hauls 1 Best: 5/33 India Kapil Dev 5-wkt hauls 1 Best: 5/43 Full bowling stats — ODIs Metric Sachin Imran Warne Kapil Matches 463 175 194 225 Wickets 154 182 293 253 Best figures 5/32 6/14 5/33 5/43 Average 44.48 26.61 25.73 27.45 Economy 5.10 3.89 4.25 3.71 5-wkt hauls 2 1 1 1 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML copied — paste directly into FE CMS.

He had Steve Waugh caught and bowled. Then trapped Darren Lehmann in front. Then removed the well-set Bevan. Then Tom Moody. Then Damien Martyn. Five for 32. Even now, the scorecard reads like a typing error.

Because Tendulkar’s bowling never looked important enough to produce figures associated with specialists. Nobody remembers copying his bowling action in gullies. Nobody bought tennis balls imagining themselves as Sachin the spinner. His bowling existed in fragments, attached to moments rather than identity. And yet those moments kept arriving.

The legend of the final over

The most famous over of Tendulkar’s bowling career came in the Hero Cup semifinal, Kolkata, 1993. South Africa needed six runs off the final over. India had specialist bowlers available. Kapil Dev still existed. Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar had overs left.

Mohammad Azharuddin gave the ball to Tendulkar. Even now, it feels like the kind of decision captains make after running out of logic.

Tendulkar bowled the over almost nervously. No theatrical spin. No dramatic flight. Just quick changes of pace and relentless accuracy. South Africa managed only three runs. India won by two.

That over changed how captains viewed him. Not as a genuine all-rounder. Something stranger than that. A bowling option for unstable moments. A man used less for domination than interruption. And ODI cricket, more than any other format, rewards interruption.

Why the statistic exists

To understand why Tendulkar ended with more five-wicket hauls than bowlers far greater than him, you have to understand how one-day cricket distributes opportunity.

A specialist like Shane Warne bowled under expectation. Batters entered matches planning for him. Entire middle-order strategies existed around surviving his spell. His greatness was sustained, visible, carefully managed over ten overs.

Tendulkar operated outside those structures. Opponents prepared for his batting. Then suddenly had to face part-time spin in the middle overs while trying to accelerate.

That unpredictability mattered.

He bowled heavy workloads of part-time overs in the late 1990s, often during a period when India desperately needed sixth-bowling options. He was used aggressively by captains because he understood batters instinctively. He knew when players wanted release shots. Knew when impatience arrived.

Tendulkar rarely bowled in dead matches. He bowled when captains needed movement. And sometimes, because cricket is gloriously irrational, those moments snowballed into five-wicket hauls.

The bowlers who became myths

The comparison feels unfair mostly because the other names belong to bowling mythology. Warne made spin feel cinematic. Every spell carried narrative weight- the drift, the revs, the theatre around each dismissal. He finished with 708 Test wickets and permanently altered how leg-spin was understood.

Imran Khan was fast bowling authority in human form. The run-up, the seam position, the late reverse swing. He captained, intimidated and controlled matches simultaneously.

Kapil Dev represented something even deeper in Indian cricket memory. Before India produced batting abundance or fast-bowling depth, there was Kapil: outswing, optimism and the 1983 World Cup carried on broad shoulders

These men built careers around bowling. Tendulkar built one around batting immortality. Which is why the five-fors feel so disobedient.

The strange mathematics of ODI cricket

Statistics do not remember aura particularly well. They remember accumulation. Opportunity. Timing. Warne played 194 ODIs. Imran played 175. Kapil played 225. Tendulkar played 463.

But longevity alone does not explain this number. Many part-time bowlers survive for years without producing a single five-for. What made Tendulkar unusual was his relationship with the game itself. He understood rhythm deeply enough to interrupt it. His bowling was rarely beautiful, but it was often inconvenient.

And inconvenience, in ODI cricket, can become a weapon. Especially when batters relax. Especially when they think survival is enough.

The scorecard remembers differently

Scorecards are wonderfully indifferent to mythology. They do not care how a player is remembered. Only what happened. And somewhere inside those old ODI records sits a statistic that still feels slightly out of place:

Sachin Tendulkar, the greatest batter of his generation and arguably of all time, finished with more ODI five-wicket hauls than Shane Warne, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. Not because he was a greater bowler. But because cricket, especially one-day cricket, occasionally rewards the man nobody fully prepared for.