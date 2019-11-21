Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 match abandoned for the most bizarre reason

It seemed like nobody knew what the powerplay rules were which is why Mohammad Shahzad who opened the batting with Shane Watson for the Gladiators walked out of the ground. (File Photo)

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi T10: The T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi was abandoned because of the one the most bizarre reasons one must have heard. The match was called off as there were no print outs of the DLS sheets.

While batting first, Team Abu Dhabi managed to score 118-4 in 10 overs. The match was being interrupted by rain constantly which led to a lot of confusion in the match. The umpires were not sure what the revised DLS score would be after the organisers and the umpires couldn’t tell how much Deccan Gladiators needed to get to win the match. It seemed like nobody knew what the powerplay rules were which is why Mohammad Shahzad who opened the batting with Shane Watson for the Gladiators walked out of the ground.

According to the T10 rules, both teams have to play at least 5 overs for the match to come to a conclusion. This was not possible as the Deccan Gladiators were not able to bat because of rain. The umpires had said that play would resume at 21:46 local time. But, that did not happen and delayed the match by an additional 13 minutes because of the confusion regarding the revised target that Deccan Gladiators needed to win the match. All this confusion led to the match being abandoned.

This is the third season of the T10 league which is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Every team bats for 10 overs which are supposed to be bowled within 90 minutes. Former Indian star player Yuvraj Singh is also a part of the T10 league. Yuvraj Singh is playing for the Maratha Arabians. Other than Yuvraj Singh, there are two more Indian players namely Prashant Gupta and Imtiyaz Ahmed.