DDCA elections 2018 results: CoA Vinod Rai sends shocking caution note to cricket body, Rajat Sharma; check details

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which has been in the news over a number controversies that involved political heavyweights like Union Minister Arun Jaitley and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, has got a wake up call from Vinod Rai. Rai, who has been chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), has sent a note of caution that outcome of the results of the DDCA could be annulled as “took place without a constitution that is endorsed by the Supreme Court”, according to Indian Express report. Senior journalist Rajat Sharma had defeated World Cup winning India cricketer Madan Lal by 517 votes to become the new president of DDCA. Sharma’s group swept the elections winning all 12 seats, according to report.

“Since these DDCA elections took place without a constitution that is endorsed by the Supreme Court, it can get annulled at a later date,” Rai was quoted as saying by IE. “There are very strict conflict of interest norms laid down by the Lodha committee. The ombudsman and an ethics officer ensure that conflict of interest norms are not attracted adversely. These elections took place without the scrutiny of an ombudsman or an ethics officer, so there remains a question mark over the qualification of candidates to fight elections,” Rai said. Former CAG Rai was appointed by the Supreme Court to implement the Justice RM Lodha recommendations.

Sharma got a total of 1531 votes while former Test cricketer Lal could only poll 1004 votes. The third candidate in the fray, advocate Vikas Singh, got 232 votes only. The result was also a major setback for BCCI acting president CK Khanna, whose wife Shashi lost the vice-presidential battle against Rakesh Bansal, younger brother of former DDCA president Sneh Bansal. Rajesh beat Shashi by 278 votes while Bansal junior got 1364 votes to Shashi’s 1086 votes. The defeat might prove to be the end of the road for Khanna in DDCA, where he enjoyed supreme power for nearly three decades. Sharma and his panel’s candidature was backed by a political heavyweight from the ruling party with the IOA president Narinder Batra throwing in all his might. Batra incidentally is a former DDCA treasurer.