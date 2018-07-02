DDCA election 2018 results: Rajat Sharma becomes president; Rakesh Kumar Bansal vice-president

was conferred with Padma Bhushan award in 2016.

DDCA election 2018 results: Senior journalist Rajat Sharma has become the new president of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) after winning the DDCA polls with 54.40% of votes in his favour. Sharma is the Chairman and Chief Editor of Hindi news channel INDIA TV. He was conferred with Padma Bhushan award in 2016. The elections were held on June 30. Sharma’s tenure as the DDCA President is for three years. Sharma has thanked all members of DDCA who voted in the elections and kept faith in him. “I now invite all the members to join hands to bring about transparency in the functioning of DDCA,” Sharma was quoted as saying by India TV.

Sharma’s team will consist of Rakesh Kumar Bansal who has been elected as the vice-president with 48.87% votes in his favour. Prior to the election, Sharma’s candidature was backed by former DDCA president Sneh Bansal, Treasurer and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra among others.

Ahead of the DDCA elections, Justice Vikramajit Sen had issued the directive that the polls will be held without the much-criticised proxy voting system. The proxy system of voting which has been considered by many as the root cause of corruption in DDCA has been done away with as Justice Sen released an 11-point model of code of conduct for election of members of the executive committee.