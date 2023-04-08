DC vs RR Match Preview: Capitals aim to avoid 3rd straight loss in game against explosive Royals – Check probable XI, pitch report and more

In the upcoming 11th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL), the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will aim to recover from their recent loss to the Punjab Kings by five runs. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, where they will face the struggling Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will be looking for redemption after being severely beaten in their first two games. In their opening games, DC lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs, followed by a 6-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT). The Rajasthan Royals seem to have a well-established team except for a few weak spots, while Ricky Ponting and David Warner of the Delhi Capitals will need to contemplate their options to end their losing streak.

Face-to-face encounters

In the nine encounters between RR and DC, Jos Buttler has faced Anrich Nortje and scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 163.63, while also being dismissed twice.

Considering R Ashwin’s successful record against Warner, having dismissed him five times in T20s, there is a strong argument for RR to open the bowling with him. Among bowlers who have taken at least 20 wickets in the IPL since 2020, RR’s Jason Holder has the second-best bowling strike rate of 13.8.

When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm. RR vs DC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live streamed on Jio Cinema. You can also catch all the live updates of the game at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl

RR vs DC Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell March, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sarkariya

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Pitch report

Dew is not expected to be a factor in the upcoming afternoon start. The average first innings score in T20s is 156, as evidenced by scoring patterns. According to ESPN, most of these matches were played either in the morning, where fast bowlers have the advantage of moisture, or in the afternoon.