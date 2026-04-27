DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026:Delhi Capitals (DC) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. While DC have won three out of seven matches and find themselves at the seventh place on the points table, RCB on the other hand, have won five out of seven matches and sitting at the second place on the table.
Although, RCB seem the favourites at this stage to secure a place in the Playoffs while Delhi languish at the bottom half, things can change pretty quickly in this competition. Bengaluru enter this contest on the back off a successful 206 chase, a total which they got with seven balls to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 81 off 44.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Delhi Capitals
vs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 39 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
DC, meanwhile, posted 264/2 in their 20 overs thanks to KL Rahul’s record-breaking 152* off 67 but still fell short with Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulling off a record chase. Against RCB, Rahul’s home town franchise against whom he has scored 789 since 2018, he will be eager to finish on the winning side with another impactful performance.
King Kohli 11 runs away from 9,000 run milestone
Kohli has been in sensational form yet again this season. The highest IPL run-getter in history is no longer active in the T20 Internationals but that has does no harm to his skills in this form. With 328 runs from 7 innings, Kohli is not only Bengaluru’s highest run-scorer but also among the batters with most runs in this competition. He is only 11 runs shy of achieving the 9000 runs in IPL, a feat no one has achieved before.
Lungi Ngidi doubtful for this match after head injury, Salt out
Lungi Ngidi injured his head while attempting to take a catch in DC’s match against Punjab Kings where an ambulance was called on the field and he had to be taken to a hospital on a stretcher. While it was later confirmed that Ngidi was alright and even discharged shortly after, he remains doubtful for this match. Kyle Jamieson or Dushmantha Chameera could be the overseas picks Delhi can choose to replace Ngidi with, if he is not available.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XII (probable 11+ impact player): 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Rasikh Salam, 11 Josh Hazlewood, 12 Suyash Sharma
Live Updates
15:17 (IST) 27 Apr 2026
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Jitesh Sharma vs Axar Patel- A matchup DC will look to exploit
There’s a clear advantage for Delhi Capitals in the Jitesh Sharma vs Axar Patel battle. The right-hander has struggled to get going against the left-arm spinner, managing just 15 runs off 19 balls while being dismissed twice. With Axar likely to operate through the middle overs, this could be a key matchup RCB will need to navigate carefully.
15:06 (IST) 27 Apr 2026
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds edge over DC top order
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s matchup record against Delhi’s top three could prove crucial tonight. While he has dismissed KL Rahul and Nitish Rana only twice each, both batters have struggled to score freely against him, striking at just 109 and 122 respectively. His dominance is even clearer against Pathum Nissanka, whom he has dismissed three times in four innings, conceding only 22 runs off 24 balls.
14:55 (IST) 27 Apr 2026
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi vs Bengaluru head-to-head in IPL
The two teams have squared off against each other a total of 34 times. While RCB have won 19 matches, Delhi have won 13 of these fixtures.
14:49 (IST) 27 Apr 2026
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi vs Bengaluru IPL 2026 encounter!