DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. While DC have won three out of seven matches and find themselves at the seventh place on the points table, RCB on the other hand, have won five out of seven matches and sitting at the second place on the table.

Although, RCB seem the favourites at this stage to secure a place in the Playoffs while Delhi languish at the bottom half, things can change pretty quickly in this competition. Bengaluru enter this contest on the back off a successful 206 chase, a total which they got with seven balls to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 81 off 44.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Delhi Capitals

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 39 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

KL Rahul’s stellar record against RCB

DC, meanwhile, posted 264/2 in their 20 overs thanks to KL Rahul’s record-breaking 152* off 67 but still fell short with Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulling off a record chase. Against RCB, Rahul’s home town franchise against whom he has scored 789 since 2018, he will be eager to finish on the winning side with another impactful performance.

King Kohli 11 runs away from 9,000 run milestone

Kohli has been in sensational form yet again this season. The highest IPL run-getter in history is no longer active in the T20 Internationals but that has does no harm to his skills in this form. With 328 runs from 7 innings, Kohli is not only Bengaluru’s highest run-scorer but also among the batters with most runs in this competition. He is only 11 runs shy of achieving the 9000 runs in IPL, a feat no one has achieved before.

Lungi Ngidi doubtful for this match after head injury, Salt out

Lungi Ngidi injured his head while attempting to take a catch in DC’s match against Punjab Kings where an ambulance was called on the field and he had to be taken to a hospital on a stretcher. While it was later confirmed that Ngidi was alright and even discharged shortly after, he remains doubtful for this match. Kyle Jamieson or Dushmantha Chameera could be the overseas picks Delhi can choose to replace Ngidi with, if he is not available.

ALSO READ DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 39 Online and on TV

Phil Salt, meanwhile, continues to be the sidelines for this match after sustaining an injury earlier in the tournament. Jacob Bethell will continue to bat at the top in his absence.

DC vs RCB Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals XII (probable 11+ impact player): 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Miller, 7 Axar Patel (capt), 8 Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 T Natarajan, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 Auqib Nabi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XII (probable 11+ impact player): 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Rasikh Salam, 11 Josh Hazlewood, 12 Suyash Sharma

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