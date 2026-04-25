The IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (Match 35) is set to be a proper thriller.

The temperature is rising in the capital and not just because of the late-April heat. As the Arun Jaitley Stadium gets ready to host Match 35 in the afternoon all attention is on two smart captains this season: Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer.

For Delhi Capitals, playing at home is not just helpful, it’s crucial. They are currently in the middle of the table with mixed results and Axar Patel’s team really needs to make their home ground strong again.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings come into Delhi as the strongest team right now. Led by former PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer they are in top form and sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with no losses.

How To Watch DC vs PBKS on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

Official TV Channels

English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports: 1 Telugu

Star Sports: 1 Kannada

Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (available on select DTH platforms like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV)

How to watch DC vs PBKS for free in India?

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring DC vs PBKS in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

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MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.