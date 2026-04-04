The 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will see the Delhi Capitals host the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match has been scheduled for April 4, 2026, and is set to begin at 03:30 PM local time. Both teams have won their opening game of the season and will look to get back-to-back wins to start off their season. This high-stakes encounter will be officiated by on-field umpires Mohit Krishnadas and Kumar Dharmasena, with Virender Sharma serving as the 3rd umpire.

DC vs MI IPL 2026: Predicted playing 11

MI predicted playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanafar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

DC predicted playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

While Suryakumar Yadav complained of groin pain in the first match and was used only as an Impact Sub, he is good to go for this game. Delhi, meanwhile, continue to be without the services of Mitchell Starc.

DC vs MI IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

DC vs MI IPL 2026: Weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, Delhi could see an average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, ranging from 29 to 31 degrees on the match day. The wind gusts are expected to be 32 km/h, with precipitation and thunderstorm probabilities at 55% and 50%, respectively. The rain is expected for 1 hour with 93% of expected cloud cover.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch in Delhi is renowned as a high-scoring, batting-friendly surface, particularly in T20S, characterised by short boundaries and good bounce. While favourable for batters initially, the pitch tends to assist spinners as matches progress, with the dry nature of the track often causing it to become slower later in the game.