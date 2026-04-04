Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in match number 8 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai managed to post 162/6 with Suryakumar top scoring with 51 and Rohit Sharma chipping in with 35. In response, Delhi reached their target with 11 balls to spare, thanks to Rizvi’s 90 runs off 51 balls. The result has also taken Delhi to the top of the points table.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Delhi Capitals
164/4 (18.1)
Mumbai Indians
162/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 8 )
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Both teams had arrived in Delhi with opening-game wins under their belts. While Mumbai Indians finally snapped their 14-year “opening match jinx” with a record-breaking chase against KKR, Delhi Capitals pulled off a gritty rescue act against Lucknow, thanks to a breakout 70-run knock from young sensation Sameer Rizvi.
Rizvi continued from where he left and smashed a brilliant 90-run knock in the run chase.
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Playing XIs (confirmed at the toss)
MI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan RIckelton (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Naman Dhir, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
DC: 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Vipraj Nigam, 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 David Miller, 7 Tristan Stubbs, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 T Natarajan, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live coverage:
DC vs MI Live HIGHLIGHTS- Here is our coverage recap of the Delhi-Mumbai IPL 2026 match-
Signing Off: Thank You for Joining Our DC vs MI Live Coverage!
What a rollercoaster afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium! From the pre-match shock of Hardik Pandya’s absence to the high-octane Sameer Rizvi show, Match 8 of IPL 2026 delivered quite the drama.
As Delhi Capitals celebrate their move to the top of the points table and Mumbai Indians head back to the drawing board to reassess their middle-order depth, we want to take a moment to thank YOU, our readers.
Whether you were checking in for the commentary, checking our scorecard or seeing if ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini got their predictions right, your engagement is what keeps the FE Sports desk running.
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DC vs MI Live Score: Rizvi speaks at the presentation
"I've worked a lot. I've worked on my weaknesses, I wasn't as good against fast bowlers. I try to play according to the situation. I took time, got set and then played my shots. I tried to watch the ball as long as possible. If you score runs here, you get a lot of confidence and opportunities for us youngsters," Rizvi tells Kartik at the presentation.
DC vs MI Live Score: Sameer Rizvi bags the Player of the Match Award
No prizes for guessing it's Sameer Rizvi who bags the Player of the Match award.
DC vs MI Live Score: Time for the presentation ceremony
Time for the presentation ceremony. Winning captain Axar Patel having a chat with Murali Kartik.
DC vs MI Live Score: Mumbai's stand-in captain sharing his thoughts on the game
"I think it was a decent wicket. We expected it to be a little on the slower side, but still from batting point of view we were a little short of 15-20 runs, but I don't want to take any credit away from the bowlers and also their batters batted really well in the second innings.
"(on Rizvi) Absolutely, I mean at 7 for 2 someone coming in like that and batting like the way he batted, I think a lot of credit goes to him. He never let us come into the game. We tried our best to follow all the things what was there in the bowling department, but we couldn't come back."
"(on the pitch, did it ease out?) I think it was quite similar. It didn't change too much, but the way they batted, I think they batted very beautifully. They understood the conditions really well in the second innings and batted beautifully. So it was a tough pill to taste what might have been a good score."
"I mean when you're batting first, there's nothing like thinking about the score. You just keep batting, understand the stats, what's good, what has been good here, but we felt 180-185 was a good score. We felt short by 15-20 runs. I think me and Naman, we both got out at the wrong time, otherwise we would have at least got above par. I mean absolutely, see, there'll be days like this when you try and it won't work, but we will go back to drawing board, work hard and come back in the next few days."
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: What a performance from Rizvi!
Another Sameer Rizvi masterclass. It didn’t begin like one, he took his time early, needing over 20 balls to settle in, with the strike rate hovering below 100 as Pathum Nissanka dominated proceedings.
But once Nissanka fell to Mitchell Santner, Rizvi flipped the switch. What followed was a stunning display of T20 batting, brilliant use of the crease, constant movement and that explosive bat swing coming into full flow.
He tore into the likes of Shardul Thakur and Corbin Bosch, targeting the weaker links, but the real statement came when he took on Jasprit Bumrah as well. A knock of authority, control and pure aggression.
18.1 | FOUR! DC WIN!
Corbin Bosch drifts onto the pads with a full toss and David Miller finishes it in style,. flicked fine past short fine leg for a boundary.
Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare!
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: 17.2 | FOUR!
Shardul Thakur serves up a low full toss and David Miller makes him pay. Whips it powerfully across the line towards long-on, Naman Dhir dives to his left but can’t stop it. DC inch closer to a win.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: The brilliant knock comes to an end!
16.2 | OUT! Sameer Rizvi falls just short of a century, mistiming a lofted drive off Corbin Bosch. It was there to be hit, but Rizvi couldn’t get under it properly and holes out to Tilak Varma at long-off.
A superb innings comes to a close, Rizvi walks off to applause after a game-changing effort.
Rizvi c Tilak Varma b Bosch 90 (51b, 7x4, 7x6)
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: MILLER JOINS THE PARTY!
David Miller takes on Jasprit Bumrah with back-to-back boundaries. First, he leans into a full delivery and crunches a sublime cover drive that races past the infield.
Next ball, Bumrah misses the yorker slightly and Miller uses the pace brilliantly, flicking it through midwicket for another four.
By the end of the over, DC are 149/3, 14 runs away from a win.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: RIZVI DOMINATES AGAIN!
Sameer Rizvi continues his stunning assault, taking on Shardul Thakur with flair and authority. It starts with a poor slower delivery outside off, which Rizvi waits on and slaps over point for four.
He then produces a shot full of style, clears the front leg, leans back, and drills a ferocious drive through extra cover for another boundary. To cap it off, Rizvi once again makes room, waits for the slower back-of-length ball, and smashes it tennis-style over cover for a towering six.
Another big over for Delhi as Rizvi keeps the chase alive almost single-handedly.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: DC 121/3 after 14 overs
They need Need 42 runs from 36 balls.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE:Deepak Chahar misses the yorker and Sameer Rizvi punishes it in style.
13.3 | SIX! Rizvi stays deep in the crease, uses those strong wrists, and flicks it effortlessly over backward square leg for a six.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Sameer Rizvi continues the charge
13.1 | FOUR! Deepak Chahar offers width with a knuckle ball, and Rizvi waits before slapping a crisp cut through extra cover for a boundary.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES, FIFTY FOR RIZVI!
Sameer Rizvi is putting on a show! He brings up a brilliant half-century by lofting Mayank Markande straight over long-off, clean strike and a confident celebration to follow. A brilliant turnaround from 25 off 23 to 51 off 31.
And he’s not done yet! Next ball, Rizvi dances down the track, converts it into a slot delivery, and launches it straight down the ground for another towering six.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: RIZVI ON FIRE
Sameer Rizvi takes apart Corbin Bosch in a sensational over packed with innovation and power. It begins with a cracking boundary over wide mid-off as Rizvi clears his front leg and swings hard at a full delivery. Next ball, he pulls off a clever ramp, ducking low and scooping it over the keeper with superb control.
He isn’t done yet. A short and wide delivery is slashed fiercely over deep point for six, followed by another slot ball that Rizvi dispatches cleanly over long-off with a powerful swing through the line.
A massive over for Delhi as Rizvi shifts gears and puts Mumbai under serious pressure.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Massive wicket for Mumbai!
9.5 | OUT! Mitchell Santner strikes as Pathum Nissanka miscues the pull. It balloons high off a top edge, and Mayank Markande runs in from short fine leg to complete a good catch.
Nissanka c Markande b Santner 44 (30b, 6x4, 1x6)
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: 9.1 | FOUR!
Sameer Rizvi uses the pace beautifully. Mitchell Santner drops it a touch short outside off, and Rizvi waits before slicing a late cut behind point, timed to perfection and racing away to the boundary.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: End of Over 9
A productive over for Delhi, 12 runs added to the total. DC now need 97 runs from 66 balls.
Pathum Nissanka 43* (28)
Sameer Rizvi 19* (20)
The chase is building steadily, with both batters set at the crease.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Brilliant HIT! SIX
8.3 | SIX! What a shot from Sameer Rizvi! Corbin Bosch goes full, but Rizvi waits calmly and then whips it over square leg with those strong wrists, effortless and into the stands.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: 6.4 | FOUR!
Sameer Rizvi fights back in style! After being beaten a couple of times, he takes on Mitchell Santner, steps into the loopy full delivery and launches it straight over mid-on for a boundary.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: BIG OVER FOR DELHI!
Pathum Nissanka turns up the heat against Shardul Thakur with a flurry of boundaries. It starts with a superbly picked knuckle ball that Nissanka pulls over square leg for a six. He follows it up with a classy lofted drive straight back over the bowler’s head, holding the pose. Then, backing away to leg, he frees his arms and drills another full delivery straight down the ground for four.
End of Over 5: DC 39/2
Nissanka 36* (20), Sameer Rizvi 2* (4)
A 16-run over that shifts momentum firmly towards Delhi.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Back-to-back boundaries! Santner under pressure
3.2 | FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pathum Nissanka! He’s looking in great touch, picking the length early and dispatching it to the fence with confidence.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: 3.1 | FOUR!
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack, but Pathum Nissanka gets off the mark against him in style. Backs away to a flatter delivery and gets a slight inside edge on the flick—runs away fine to the boundary with no chance for the fielder.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Should have been another wicket but...
2.4 | DROP! A tough chance goes begging! Deepak Chahar bangs it in back of a length and Pathum Nissanka charges down, smashing it straight back. It flies at Chahar, who gets a hand to it but can’t hold on, stung fingers and a let-off for Nissanka.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: What a start to the second half for Mumbai!
DC- 8/2. Sameer Rizvi- 0* off 1, Pathum Nissanka- 7* off 5.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Second wicket inside the powerplay for Mumbai!
1.4 | RUN OUT! Chaos in the middle and Delhi lose another! Nitish Rana taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off, but there’s hesitation mid-pitch. Jasprit Bumrah is quick to react—moves across, collects, and hits the stumps at the bowler’s end in one swift motion. Rana is well short despite the dive.
Nitish Rana run out (Jasprit Bumrah) 0 (3)
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Early breakthrough for Mumbai!
0.4 | OUT! Deepak Chahar strikes as KL Rahul gets a faint inside edge while attempting a flick down leg. Ryan Rickelton reacts sharply, diving to his left to complete a fine catch behind the stumps.
Rahul c Ryan Rickelton b Deepak Chahar 1 (3)
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Boundary to end the innings! MI finish at 162/6
19.6 | FOUR! A sloppy finish from Delhi! Mukesh Kumar keeps it back of a length and Corbin Bosch nudges it towards deep backward square. It should’ve been just a single, but a misfield on the boundary lets it slip away for four.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: 19.5 | FOUR!
Mukesh Kumar takes the pace off, but it doesn’t grip. Corbin Bosch stands tall, spots the width, and cuts it cleanly through cover for a boundary.