19:13 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

"I think it was a decent wicket. We expected it to be a little on the slower side, but still from batting point of view we were a little short of 15-20 runs, but I don't want to take any credit away from the bowlers and also their batters batted really well in the second innings.

"(on Rizvi) Absolutely, I mean at 7 for 2 someone coming in like that and batting like the way he batted, I think a lot of credit goes to him. He never let us come into the game. We tried our best to follow all the things what was there in the bowling department, but we couldn't come back."

"(on the pitch, did it ease out?) I think it was quite similar. It didn't change too much, but the way they batted, I think they batted very beautifully. They understood the conditions really well in the second innings and batted beautifully. So it was a tough pill to taste what might have been a good score."

"I mean when you're batting first, there's nothing like thinking about the score. You just keep batting, understand the stats, what's good, what has been good here, but we felt 180-185 was a good score. We felt short by 15-20 runs. I think me and Naman, we both got out at the wrong time, otherwise we would have at least got above par. I mean absolutely, see, there'll be days like this when you try and it won't work, but we will go back to drawing board, work hard and come back in the next few days."