DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first – Playing XI to be declared shortly

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Both teams have struggled in all departments of the game, with their top-order batting being the main concern.

Written by Jigyasu joshi
Updated:
IPL 2023 Match Live, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard: With both teams desperately in need of a win, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter. (Image/Twitter/JioCinema)
Go to Live Updates

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Live Score Updates: The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi is crucial for both teams. The Capitals, led by David Warner, have lost all three of their matches, while Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have lost both of their opening games. This makes it an important game for both teams to revive their stuttering season.

Both teams have struggled in all departments of the game, with their top-order batting being the main concern. David Warner has scored runs for Delhi, but at a strike rate of 117, which is below his usual standards. Mumbai’s explosive top-order batsmen, including captain Rohit Sharma, have yet to fire in the tournament. Additionally, the million-dollar buy Cameron Green has not yet made an impact.

With both teams desperately in need of a win, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter. It is a chance for both teams to reassess their strategies and make necessary changes. It remains to be seen which team will rise to the occasion and come out on top.

Catch here all the Live updates of the match

Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi   11 April 2023

Delhi Capitals 11/0 (1.1)

vs

Mumbai Indians  

BatsmanRB
David Warner *6 5
Prithvi Shaw5 2
BowlersORWKT
Jason Behrendorff170
Arshad Khan *0.140

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 16 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field

Live Updates
19:34 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Shaw hits first boundary

Prithvi Shaw begin inning by hitting a boundary in the first over of the game. DC 7/0 (1)

19:23 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

19:17 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

19:10 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Jofra Archer to miss the game

Jofra Archer, who experienced an injury in his right elbow, will not be playing this match. Jofra also missed previous game against CSK. This has robbed MI's bowling unit of invaluable experience.

19:06 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians wins the toss

Mumbai Indians has won the toss and opted to field first.

19:00 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Pitch report

From the beginning of 2019, a total of 31 T20 matches have been played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Among them, the teams chasing the target have won 23 matches, lost six, and tied two. In a recent match between the Capitals and the Gujarat Titans at the same venue, fast bowlers received significant support.

18:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: IPL head-to-head clashes

Out of the 32 matches that Mumbai and Delhi have played against each other, Mumbai has emerged victorious more times than Delhi. Mumbai has won 17 times, while Delhi has won 15 times.

18:26 (IST) 11 Apr 2023
DC vs MI Match Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to our LIVE of the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture featuring Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the game commencing at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 18:08 IST

