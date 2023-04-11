DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first – Playing XI to be declared shortly

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Live Score Updates: The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi is crucial for both teams. The Capitals, led by David Warner, have lost all three of their matches, while Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have lost both of their opening games. This makes it an important game for both teams to revive their stuttering season.

Both teams have struggled in all departments of the game, with their top-order batting being the main concern. David Warner has scored runs for Delhi, but at a strike rate of 117, which is below his usual standards. Mumbai’s explosive top-order batsmen, including captain Rohit Sharma, have yet to fire in the tournament. Additionally, the million-dollar buy Cameron Green has not yet made an impact.

With both teams desperately in need of a win, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter. It is a chance for both teams to reassess their strategies and make necessary changes. It remains to be seen which team will rise to the occasion and come out on top.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 11 April 2023 Delhi Capitals 11/0 (1.1) vs Mumbai Indians Batsman R B David Warner * 6 5 Prithvi Shaw 5 2 Bowlers O R WKT Jason Behrendorff 1 7 0 Arshad Khan * 0.1 4 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 16 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field

