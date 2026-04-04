The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off in the 8th match of IPL 2026 this Saturday, April 4, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams enter this clash with significant momentum after securing dominant victories in their opening fixtures. DC began their campaign by comfortably defeating the Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, while MI kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win in a high-scoring thriller against KKR.

When does the DC vs MI match take place?

The two teams will face off for the 8th match of the tournament on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

What is the start time for the DC vs MI encounter?

The first ball is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place 30 minutes prior at 3:00 PM IST.

Which stadium is hosting the DC vs MI game?

The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the home ground for the Capitals.

Where can I watch the DC vs MI broadcast on TV in India?

You can catch the action live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD for English commentary. For regional coverage, tune into Star Sports’ dedicated channels for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

ALSO READ CSK vs PBKS today IPL 2026: When and where to watch live match

How can I live-stream the DC vs MI match?

The match is available for digital streaming on JioHotstar. Please note that a paid subscription is mandatory this season, as free streaming is not being offered for IPL 2026.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar