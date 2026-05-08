DC vs KKR, Today IPL Match: The IPL 2026 season reaches a do-or-die threashold as Delhi Capitals (DC) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 on May 8. For Delhi, currently languishing at 7th with 8 points from 10 games, anything less than a win will effectively end their playoff ambitions. KKR, however, arrive on a red-hot three-match winning streak, sitting at 8th but with a game in hand and momentum on their side.

For Delhi, the story of 2026 has been one of individual brilliance failing to find collective support. KL Rahul has been in the form of his life, currently sitting third in the Orange Cap race with 445 runs (including a record-shattering 152 at this venue), but the bowling unit has struggled. However, somehow they have struggled to come together as a team. The Capitals are coming off a bruising 8-wicket defeat to CSK where their middle order collapsed to a meagre 155.

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by the veteran Ajinkya Rahane, have found their cultural gravity through their spin twins. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine combined for 5 wickets in their last outing against SRH, proving that while pace may win headlines, spin wins championships in May. The emergence of young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has finally stabilized a top-order that looked fragile in the first half of the season.

Historically, the rivalry is neck-and-neck, with KKR holding a slight 19-15 edge over Delhi. However, KKR has won the last three meetings between these two sides, a psychological hurdle Axar Patel must overcome tonight.

DC vs KKR, Today IPL Match Date

DC are set to take on KKR today (May 8, 2026).

DC vs KKR, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between DC and KKR will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 07:00 PM IST.

DC vs KKR, Today IPL Venue and live broadcasting details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 51: DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Star Sports Network JioHotstar

DC vs KKR Playing 11s (Probable)

Delhi Capitals (probable playing 11+ impact player): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Karun Nair, 5 Axar Patel (captain), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Sameer Rizvi, 8 Ashutosh Sharma, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Kuldeep Yadav, 12 T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders (probable playing 11+impact player): 1 Ajinkya Rahane (captain), 2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Manish Pandey, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Anukul Roy, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Mitchell Santner, 12 Suyash Sharma (Impact)

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra