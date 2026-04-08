After rain-affected matches in Kolkata and Guwahati, the IPL 2026 action moves to the capital. In Match 14, a high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) side, looking for a hat-trick of wins, welcomes the struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With Axar Patel’s Delhi firing on all cylinders despite a quiet start from their top order and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans desperate to open their account after two consecutive losses, tonight’s clash promises a mouth-watering contest.

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match Details

Feature Details Match Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Match 14) Date Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Broadcaster Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar (App & Website)

Where to Watch DC vs GT: Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. For digital streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. While some 2026 data plans offer bundled access, a standard subscription is generally required for high-definition streaming

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Pitch & Weather Report: Delhi Humidity & Rain Alert

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has evolved from a slow-turner into a reliable batting track, though weather may disrupt the rhythm today:

Temperature: Highs of 33 degrees Celsius, cooling to 29 degrees Celsius during play.

Rain Threat: A Yellow Alert is in place for Delhi. Forecasts suggest a 30% to 50% chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, which could lead to a delayed start or DLS intervention.

The Surface: The pitch is expected to be slightly tacky early on, aiding pacers like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, before flattening out for the batters.

DC vs GT Head-to-Head: The Titans Lead

Gujarat hold a narrow historical edge in this relatively new rivalry. Out of their 7 meetings:

Gujarat Titans Won: 4

Delhi Capitals Won: 3

In New Delhi: GT has been dominant at this venue, winning two out of their three previous encounters in the capital.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Sameer Rizvi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Vipraj Nigam / Sameer Rizvi (depending on toss)

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Ashok Sharma / R Sai Kishore