DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals welcome Gujarat Titans, Toss Coming Up at 7:00 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates, IPL 2026, Match 14, DC vs GT Full Scorecard Online: GT skipper Shubman Gill is yet to be confirmed as starter for today’s match. Toss coming up at 7 pm IST.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, DC vs GT Live Score: It is match 14 of IPL 2026 and Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A fascinating contest awaits! The big talking point is whether GT skipper Shubman Gill will lead his side today as they desperately search for their first points. DC, playing in front of a packed home crowd, will aim to continue their winning run, while the Titans will be looking for their first win. Stay tuned for the toss, playing 11, and ball-by-ball commentary.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Delhi Capitals
vs
Gujarat Titans
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 14 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
DC vs GT Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and his Gujarat Titans counterpart, which will mostly be Rashid Khan, since Gill is likely to be injured, will take place at 7 pm IST.
Live Streaming and Telecast Details
For those not at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the DC vs GT match can be watched live. The television telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages. For online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, offering multiple camera angles and 4K resolution.
1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Ashok Sharma, 12 Prasidh Krishna.
Live Updates
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Full Scorecard Online: Catch All The Updates Here
18:40 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: JioHotstar live streaming
For our viewers following online, the pre-match show on JioHotstar is currently analyzing the impact of the new ball under the lights. The broadcast confirms no rain threat for the duration of the match.
18:40 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: Gujarat Titans’ winless so far
The Titans are in unfamiliar territory, starting the 2026 season 0-2. They are currently at the bottom of the table and desperately need these 2 points to keep their playoff hopes healthy.
18:40 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: The Sameer Rizvi hype
Sameer Rizvi is the man everyone is talking about in the DC dugout. With an IPL 2026 strike rate of 175.4, he is the designated "finisher" who GT’s Rashid Khan will be wary of.
18:39 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: Axar Patel’s tactical growth
Since taking over the captaincy, Axar Patel has a 65% win rate. His ability to use Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs has been a masterstroke this season.
18:38 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: Shubman Gill looks ready to lead
Update from the GT camp: Shubman Gill has completed his warm-up sprints and looks fit to lead. There were concerns about a minor niggle, but he is currently padded up and taking throw-downs.
18:37 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE Updates: 30 minutes to the toss
The countdown has officially begun! Both captains, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill, are currently on the field having their final discussions with the match referee. The atmosphere in Delhi is electric.
18:23 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Axar Patel’s captaincy
Axar Patel has been clinical as a leader. He has rotated his bowlers brilliantly in the first three games. His duel with Gill’s captaincy will be a tactical masterclass.
18:23 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head at this venue
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, GT has a slight edge with a 1-0 record from their 2023 encounter. DC will be desperate to even that score tonight.
18:16 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Toss time
The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and his Gujarat Titans counterpart, which will mostly be Rashid Khan, since Gill is likely to be injured, will take place at 7 pm IST.
18:12 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head overall
In the history of the IPL, these two teams have met 4 times. It is a dead heat: 2 wins for Delhi, 2 wins for Gujarat. Tonight is the tie-breaker.
18:10 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Boundary dimensions
The square boundaries are short—just 62 meters. The straight boundary is slightly longer at 70 meters. This is a nightmare for bowlers but a dream for big hitters like Sameer Rizvi.
18:09 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Pitch report from the middle
The center strip is being used today. It looks hard, dry, and slightly pale. It’s a typical Delhi "highway." Expect the ball to come onto the bat beautifully.
18:09 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Delhi weather update
The current temperature is 32°C. It’s a warm evening with clear skies. No rain is predicted for the next 5 hours. Humidity is at 28% but will rise as the night progresses.
18:08 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: The Shubman Gill Watch
The biggest question in Delhi tonight: Is Shubman Gill fully fit? He was seen undergoing a fitness test 15 minutes ago. He’s currently having a long chat with the GT head coach. Stay tuned.
18:08 (IST) 8 Apr 2026
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Hello and Welcome to Financialexpress.com's live coverage of match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026. The gates have opened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium! Fans in Delhi are sporting the blue and red of the Capitals. It’s Match 14, and the energy is palpable as Gujarat Titans arrive looking for their first win of the season.