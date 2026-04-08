Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, DC vs GT Live Score: It is match 14 of IPL 2026 and Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A fascinating contest awaits! The big talking point is whether GT skipper Shubman Gill will lead his side today as they desperately search for their first points. DC, playing in front of a packed home crowd, will aim to continue their winning run, while the Titans will be looking for their first win. Stay tuned for the toss, playing 11, and ball-by-ball commentary.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Delhi Capitals

vs Gujarat Titans

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 14 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

DC vs GT Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and his Gujarat Titans counterpart, which will mostly be Rashid Khan, since Gill is likely to be injured, will take place at 7 pm IST.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

For those not at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the DC vs GT match can be watched live. The television telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages. For online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, offering multiple camera angles and 4K resolution.

Predicted Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals (DC):

1. KL Rahul (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Axar Patel (capt), 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 T Natarajan, 12 Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (GT):

1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Ashok Sharma, 12 Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Full Scorecard Online: Catch All The Updates Here