The 14th match of IPL 2026 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. It’s a battle between a side soaring with confidence and a former champion unit desperately searching for its first points of the season.

Form Check: Capitals on a hat-trick, Titans in trouble

Delhi Capitals have been clinical this season, winning both of their opening matches. They sit comfortably in the top four after successfully chasing down targets in both games. In their previous outing, they stunned Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. While the top order featuring KL Rahul has been scratchy, the middle order has been sensational. Impact Player Sameer Rizvi is the talk of the town after a blistering 90 off 51 balls against MI.

ALSO READ IPL 2026 Updated points table: RR climb to the top after crushing MI in Guwahati

Gujarat Titans, conversely, are enduring their worst start to a season. With two losses in two games, Shubman Gill’s side is struggling for rhythm. Despite a fighting 73 from Sai Sudharsan in their last game against Rajasthan, the Titans fell short by 6 runs. Their bowling spearheads, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, are yet to hit their peak, and the middle order has lacked the finishing kick.

DC vs GT Match Pitch and Weather Update

Pitch Report: Batter’s Paradise with a Spin Twist

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its flat deck and short boundaries, making it a run-fest destination. The average first-innings score here is 171, but chasing is the preferred option, with teams winning 51% of matches bowling first. While pacers often struggle on this small ground, the dry surface at Kotla might offer Axar Patel and Rashid Khan some grip as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast: Heatwave and a Yellow Alert

Delhi is currently sweltering. The temperature is expected to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius at match time. There is a Yellow Alert for rain with a 25% chance of thunderstorms in the evening. If the rain stays away, humidity will be moderate, but the dew factor will definitely impact the second innings, making the toss crucial.

DC vs GT Predicted Playing 11s (Plus an Impact Player)

Delhi Capitals: 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Axar Patel (capt), 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 T Natarajan, 12 Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (probable): 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Ashok Sharma, 12 Prasidh Krishna.

DC vs GT Match Prediction by ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability / Insights Google Gemini Delhi Capitals (DC) 53.6% Probability. Favors DC due to their “Home Advantage” and the unmatched form of Sameer Rizvi against GT’s struggling pace attack. ChatGPT Gujarat Titans (GT) 51% Chance. Predicts a “Champion’s Rebound.” Believes Rashid Khan is due for a match-winning spell on the dry Delhi track. Claude Delhi Capitals (DC) Slight Edge DC. Cites the momentum of two consecutive wins and the tactical leadership of Axar Patel in home conditions.

Disclaimer: AI predictions are based on historical data and current player statistics. These results are for entertainment only and do not guarantee the actual outcome of the match.