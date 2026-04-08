As the IPL 2026 season starts settling in, Match 14 brings an exciting clash of styles at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Wednesday. On one side, Delhi Capitals look confident and in form having won both their matches so far.

On the other side Gujarat Titans are struggling with two losses in a row and are still searching for that special spark that once made them one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

The Momentum: DC’s New Guard Stepping Up

Delhi are coming with full of confidence after a big win over the Mumbai Indians in their last match. While star players usually get the attention DC’s success lately has come from young players stepping up and smart calm leadership.

Sameer Rizvi has especially impressed everyone with a blistering 90-run innings showing he can handle pressure and guide the team during a tough chase.

The Desperation: Can Gill steady the ship?

For Shubman Gill and his team, Gujarat Titans things aren’t too worrying yet but there are definitely some concerns. Even with a strong squad including the dangerous Jos Buttler the team hasn’t really clicked together so far.

They are currently sitting 9th on the table and another loss would make their path to the playoffs much tougher.

GT are known for pulling off wins from tough situations but this time they’ll need Sai Sudharsan and the middle order batters to do more than just build steady innings if they want to take on Delhi’s strong bowling attack.

Match schedule: Date and time

Match: Delhi Capital vs Gujarat Titans (Match 14)

Delhi Capital vs Gujarat Titans (Match 14) Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium , Delhi

IPL 2026: How to Watch DC vs GT IPL Match Online

Watch the live match between DC vs GT on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

Access: Requires a subscription.

Mobile Plan: ₹79/month

Super Plan (HD): ₹149/month

Premium Plan (4K): ₹299/month

Features: Multi-cam angles, 4K resolution (Premium), and commentary in 12+ languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026: How to Watch DC vs GT Anywhere in the world

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV, Fubo United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports, Foxtel South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport App, DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa (MENA) CricLife StarzPlay, beIN Connect New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go NZ Sri Lanka — ThePapare.com Afghanistan Ariana Television (ATN) — Rest of World (70+ Countries) — YuppTV

IPL 2026: GT vs DC full team squad

Delhi Capital (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Abhishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Duckett, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh.

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Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder