The IPL 2026 season reaches a critical juncture as Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 48 on May 5. Both teams are currently locked in a mid-table battle, tied at 8 points each, making this encounter a virtual four-pointer for playoff qualification.

For Delhi, the momentum is finally shifting. After a three-match losing streak, Axar Patel’s men pulled off a sensational 226-run chase against Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. The return of Pathum Nissanka and the explosive form of KL Rahul have bolstered a top-order that now looks like one of the most dangerous in the league.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, arrive in the capital high on confidence after a dominant 8-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson, who struck a masterful 115 against DC earlier this season, remains the key man for the Yellow Army.

However, the shadow of MS Dhoni‘s absence continues to loom; the legendary wicketkeeper has reportedly opted to stay in Chennai for rehab on a calf strain rather than travel with the squad, leaving fans waiting for his first appearance of 2026.

Historically, Chennai has held the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 20 of the 32 matches played between the two sides. But on a relaid, batting-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi will fancy their chances of leveling the score.

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DC vs CSK, Today IPL Match Date

DC are set to take on CSK today (May 5, 2026).

DC vs CSK, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between DC and CSK will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 07:00 PM IST.

DC vs CSK, Today IPL Match Venue and Live broadcasting details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match DC vs CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Star Sports Network JioHotstar

DC vs CSK Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Probable 11+ Impact Player) 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Ashutosh Sharma, 6 Sameer Rizvi, 7 Axar Patel (capt), 8 Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Kuldeep Yadav, 12 T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Probable 11+ Impact Player) 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 3 Sarfaraz Khan/Urvil Patel, 4 Kartik Sharma, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Prashant Veer, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Akash Madhwal/Gurjapneet Singh, 12 Mukesh Choudhary

DC vs CSK Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes