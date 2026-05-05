Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a high-stakes Match 48. Both franchises are currently locked on 8 points each, making this encounter a virtual four-pointer. A win tonight could catapult either team toward the Top 4, while a loss could prove fatal for their playoff aspirations.

Delhi Capitals enter the fray with renewed confidence after chasing down a mammoth 226 against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK are looking to maintain their momentum following a clinical victory over Mumbai Indians. With the historical head-to-head heavily favouring Chennai, Delhi will rely on their home advantage and the explosive form of KL Rahul to tip the scales.

When will the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place today, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Where will the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

The DC vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The coverage will be available in multiple languages:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada.

How to watch the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match online?

Digital rights for the 2026 season are held by the unified JioStar venture. The match will be streamed exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (App and Website)

Features: Viewers can access the stream in 4K resolution (Premium plan) and choose from over 12 languages, including Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati, alongside the primary broadcast languages.

Subscription: Unlike previous free-to-view models, a valid subscription to JioHotstar (Mobile, Super, or Premium) is required to watch the live action.

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How to watch the match effectively for free?

Streaming for IPL 2026 is hosted on JioHotstar. While direct subscriptions start at ₹79/month for the Mobile plan, users can effectively watch for “free” by leveraging telecom bundles. Most Jio and Airtel prepaid/postpaid plans now include a complimentary JioHotstar subscription as part of their data packages, allowing fans to catch the live action without an additional standalone cost.