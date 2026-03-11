Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to start the IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on April 1. The match has been scheduled at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. However, the tournament is set to kick off on Saturday (March 28) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season’s opening match will be between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

The Delhi Capitals finished in fifth place, just missing the playoffs in the last season of IPL. DC played a total of 14 matches in IPL 2025 and won seven but lost six. DC suffered two losses against the Mumbai Indians in the last season of IPL. One was a notable difference (lost by 59 runs) and the other a close match (lost by 12 runs). Heading into the new season, Delhi will be determined to bridge that gap and secure a spot in the final four.

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals squad

DC Squad: Axar Patel(C), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, T. Natrajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamison, Kuldeep Yadav.

IPL Schedule 2026: Delhi Capitals’ upcoming matches