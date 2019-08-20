Davis Cup: ITF must guarantee security to Indian team, says Vijay Amritraj

The world tennis body has also granted AITA a telephonic meeting with the ITF security advisors.

With the All India Tennis Association (AITA) set to meet the IndianTennis Federation (ITF) over Davis Cup matches to be held in Pakistan, former India player Vijay Amritraj has said that the Indian tennis body should take the decision only on sporting and security grounds. While India is slated to play Pakistan in Islamabad on September 14-15, India had earlier urged the world tennis body to shift the match to a different venue outside Pakistan.

The relationship between India and Pakistan have further deteriorated after the Modi government decided to remove the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The government has, however, made it clear that it won’t object to AITA sending the team to Pakistan. Speaking to Indian Express, Amritraj said that the only issue on the table should be the security of the team. “I would assume the only issue on the table would be the security of the team, specifically from a sporting aspect. That’s it, everything else is immaterial,” he said.

“What is important, and I think the ITF is fully aware of it, from the tennis perspective, the ITF would have to guarantee comfort and security for the visiting team,” Amritraj told the newspaper further.

Following the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan had sent back the Indian envoy and also stopped railway and bus services between two countries adding to the tension. The ITF has in the meantime sought to allay Indian tennis board’s concern, saying that the arrangements made by Pakistan on security-related issues are sufficient.

The ITF had last week shared details with AITA on security measures put in place for the visit of the Indian team. The world tennis body has also granted AITA a telephonic meeting with the ITF security advisors.

“We will explain to them our view and decide if we want to push for another venue,” AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee was quoted as saying by the paper.