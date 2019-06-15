David Warner’s gesture towards Indian-origin net bowler who was hit on head wins applause on social media

In a heartwarming gesture, Australian batsman David Warner gifted his team's autographed jersey to Indian-origin net bowler Jaykishan Plaha. Warner presented the gift to Plaha ahead of Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match at Kennington Oval, London today. Last week, Phala was hit on the head by a shot by Warner during a net session. The incident happened before Australia's match against India. Plaha collapsed on the ground just after the ball struck him on the head. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors monitored him for delayed signs of concussion. Later, the CT scan cleared him of any damage. David Warner presented Jaykishan Plaha, a net bowler who was struck by a ball during a recent training session, with a signed Australian shirt before the start of play today ???? pic.twitter.com\/4Pe6rNobo9 \u2014 Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019 Warner was visibly upset after the incident as he saw Plaha collapsing on the ground. The Australian opener soon left the nets after the accident. Explaining the impact it had on Warner, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said, \u201cYeah, Dave was obviously pretty shaken up.It was a decent hit to the head. It was tough to watch\u201d. Speaking further Finch said, \u201cIt\u2019s quite rare that somebody gets hit, it\u2019s really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job.\u201d Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session. Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery ???? \u270a pic.twitter.com\/ZNrqnFuuau \u2014 Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019 The Aussie opener is in good form in the ongoing World Cup being held in England. He has so far scored 281 runs in five matches with one century and two half-centuries. India beat Australia in their league match by 36 runs on June 9. Batting first India put on 352 runs, riding on Shikhar Dhawan's 117 runs. Australia in reply was all out for 316 runs. All eyes are on Sunday's match when India face arch-rival Pakistan in Manchester. India have never lost to Pakistan in World Cup. With rains playing spoilsport in a few matches, fans across the globe are hoping to see full 50 overs match between the two arch rivals.