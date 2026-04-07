Former Australian captain and Karachi Kings skipper David Warner was arrested in Sydney for alleged drink-driving. The incident occurred while the 39-year-old was on a short break from his duties in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), confirmed a report from news.com.au.

What exactly happened?

According to a statement released by the New South Wales (NSW) Police, the arrest took place around 05:30 PM on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Police were conducting a stationary random breath testing (RBT) operation on Malabar Road in Maroubra when they observed a van allegedly stopping short of the testing site to park.

Suspicious of the maneuver, officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle. The driver, identified as Warner, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station.

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Double the Legal Limit

At the station, a secondary breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit in New South Wales. Under Australian law, this falls into the category of a middle-range PCA (Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol).

NSW Police have since issued Warner a Field Court Attendance Notice. He is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Impact on PSL 2026 and Karachi Kings

The timing of the arrest is particularly poor for the Karachi Kings. Under Warner’s captaincy, the team has been in stellar form, securing three consecutive wins and sitting second on the PSL points table. Warner had returned to Australia specifically to utilize a gap between fixtures to spend time with his family.

Despite the legal cloud, reports indicate that Warner is expected to rejoin the Karachi Kings squad in time for their next match against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Since his court date is set for May, it does not immediately prevent him from fulfilling his franchise commitments in Pakistan.

Warner not new to controversy

While Warner has spent the last several years rehabilitating his public image following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, this latest incident adds a difficult chapter to his legacy. After retiring from international cricket in 2024, he had found success in the global T20 circuit and was even named the captain of the official BBL Team of the Tournament earlier this year.

The Karachi Kings have not yet released an official statement on the matter.