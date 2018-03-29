David Warner apologises for ball-tampering row, says mistakes have been made

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner who was banned by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, in a Twitter post, apologised for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. Warner wrote that mistakes have been made which damaged the sport. “To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which damaged cricket,” he said. Warner who was identified as the chief plotter of the infamous incident in South Africa was banned for a year along with former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

The southpaw said that the incident is a stain on the sport which he has loved since he was a boy. “I apologise for my part and take responsibility for that. I understand the distress it has caused the sport and its fans. Its a stain on the game we all love I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days,” his Twitter post added.

The investigation by Cricket Australia had revealed that Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew what they were getting into but it was Warner who developed the “plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball”.

Bancroft, who was seen tampering the ball on the big screen has handed a nine-month suspension. Cricket Australia said that Smith may still have a chance to lead the national side once his ban gets over but added that Warner will never be considered for a leadership role.

The dangerous opener has been charged for instructing “a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper”.

Both Steve Smith and Warner have also been banned from playing in IPL 2018. Apart from this, all the three indicted players have also been ordered to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.