David Beckham becoming Britain’s first billionaire sportsman is not merely a Rich List achievement. It reflects one of the biggest structural shifts in the global sports economy.

Athletes are no longer making their largest fortunes from salaries.

They are making them from ownership.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 estimates Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham’s combined wealth at £1.185 billion, making him the UK’s first billionaire sportsperson. While Beckham’s football career brought global fame, the real acceleration of his fortune came after retirement through equity, franchise ownership and long-term brand building.

And nowhere is that transformation clearer than Inter Miami. However, the important distinction is that Beckham’s net worth is combined of him and wife Victoria.

The Inter Miami effect changed Beckham’s wealth trajectory

Beckham’s decision to launch Inter Miami through his Major League Soccer expansion rights initially looked like a prestige move.

It eventually became a billion-dollar business asset.

Inter Miami is now valued at roughly £1.07 billion ($1.45 billion), making it MLS’ most valuable franchise. Lionel Messi’s arrival dramatically increased sponsorship income, ticket demand, global visibility and merchandise sales, but the larger impact was on franchise valuation.

That is the modern sports wealth formula. The biggest gains no longer come from annual wages. They come from appreciating sports assets.

Beckham effectively moved from being an employee of elite clubs to becoming an owner within the sports ecosystem itself.

Why ownership is replacing salaries as the real money engine

Even the world’s highest-paid athletes rarely become billionaires purely through playing contracts.

The Rich List itself highlights that reality.

Seven-time formula one champion Lewis Hamilton is estimated at £435 million. Rory McIlroy stands at £325 million. Anthony Joshua (£240 million) and Tyson Fury (£162 million) remain among Britain’s wealthiest athletes but still largely depend on the traditional athlete model of prize money and sponsorships.

Beckham’s wealth expanded differently because his business portfolio compounds independently of whether he still plays.

This trend is becoming increasingly common across global sport:

Michael Jordan’s fortune exploded after NBA ownership involvement

LeBron James built equity-driven entertainment and sports businesses

Ryan Reynolds helped transform Wrexham into a global football content brand

Formula One teams themselves are now multi-billion-dollar media properties

Modern athletes are evolving into investors, operators and intellectual property owners.

Sport is increasingly behaving like entertainment-tech

One of the clearest themes from the Rich List is that sports wealth now resembles media-industry economics more than traditional sporting income.

Global fanbases scale digitally. Streaming expands audiences worldwide. Documentary content creates new monetisation layers. Sponsorships increasingly follow social media reach rather than pure sporting success.

That explains why sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn also crossed the billionaire mark through Matchroom Sport.

Live sports remain one of the few forms of content that audiences still watch in real time. That makes sports rights extraordinarily valuable in the streaming era.

The result is that sports brands, whether clubs, leagues or personalities, are now appreciating like entertainment assets.

Beckham may be the blueprint for the next generation

Beckham’s billionaire milestone ultimately represents a larger evolution in athlete wealth creation.

His fortune now rests on four major pillars:

Franchise ownership

Global endorsements

Fashion and lifestyle branding

Long-term commercial licensing

That combination allows wealth to continue growing long after retirement. For modern athletes looking to earn big, long after they have hung up their boots, owining a part of the sports economy itself could be the way forward.