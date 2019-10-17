‘Dada Kiya Toh…’: Amul ad hails Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

Sourav Ganguly

With former India captain Sourav Ganguly all set to take over the mantle of Indian cricket by month-end, Amul has come out with a doodle congratulating the former Indian skipper. Ganguly is all set to become BCCI president on October 23. The cooperative dairy company Amul is known to come up with creative cartoon posters that are topical and witty. In its latest doodle, the company has featured Sourav Ganguly along with the iconic Amul girl.

The advertisement shows the former India skipper sitting on a chair, with a caption, “#Amul Topical: The new President-elect of our cricket board.” The creation of the advertisement refers to Sourav Ganguly as Dada, as he is affectionately called by his friends as well as fans.

The post has now seen over 1,600 likes as also a number of comments. One of the Twitter users said, “U guys are awesome.. may we know who’s the mastermind of such arts.”

Ganguly had filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president. With no other contender around, he is almost certain to take over the new role by the end of this month.

On Tuesday, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had also hailed his nomination, hoping that world cricket will thrive during his tenure as the BCCI president, as the Indian cricket board is a very powerful body.

He had even compared Ganguly with Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain, and its current prime minister, saying the Indian skipper also believed in giving the opportunity to new talent like his Pakistani counterpart.

“I have seen many players coming in the Indian team. Virender Sehwag made his debut under Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh came in the side, Gautam Gambhir came in. It was a great set-up in the team. Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra came in. I felt India has that fire in the belly,” he said on his YouTube channel.