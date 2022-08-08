CWG 2022: PM Modi lauds winners, says first medal in cricket will always be special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games and lauded the women cricket team for fetching silver, saying the first-ever CWG medal in cricket will always be special. Hailing Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning the gold in mixed doubles table tennis, Modi lauded their grit and tenacity and said “they showed superb teamwork”.

“Playing and winning together has its own joys,” he said. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding, Modi added. Congratulating Kidambi Srikanth for winning a bronze medal in badminton, the prime minister called him “one of the stalwarts of Indian badminton”.

“This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder,” the prime minister added. Praising the women cricket team, he tweeted, “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special.” Lauding Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton doubles, Modi said he is proud of them.

“Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she’s made her plans now,” Modi said in a lighter vein with a video clip of their interaction ahead of the Games. In a message to Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver in boxing, the prime minister said, “He is among India’s powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come.”