CWG 2022: Avinash Sable wins historic silver in the steeplechase race

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Indian athlete Avinash Sable created history. The man from Maharashtra clinched the silver medal in the 3000m men’s steeplechase event. At the event in Birmingham, he became the first ever Indian to win a medal in the steeplechase in Commonwealth Games history.

With a timing of 8:11.20, Sable struck at the heart of steeplechase royalty’s dominance. Also, by finishing his race with a timing of 8:11.2, Sable registered a new personal best timing. He finished just 0.05 seconds behind gold medallist Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya.

“Microsecond se gold reh gayaa (Missed it by microsecond). I wanted to hear our national anthem. I’m sorry I couldn’t today, but I’m happy with the medal,” he said, reported IE.

In fact, in the last 10 Commonwealth Games, Sable is also the first Non-Kenyan athlete to win a medal in steeplechase.

He said he wanted to prove that not just Kenyans and Ethiopians, an Indian can win in steeplechase too. Sable was viewed as a strong challenge.

Born in Mandwa, Beed district of Maharashtra, Sable comes from a family of farmers. From age six, he used to walk 6 km distance between home and school as there was no transport facility in his village.

The gushing praise for the rising star came from Kenya’s Olympic and two-time world champion Conseslus Kipruto.

“I’d been thinking about how to stop him. He’s in such good shape and we knew he would give us a fight. He’s also a smart guy. He ran his own race, with the same focus, and did not bother about others,” Kipruto said.

It was the tenth time Avinash Sable had set the national record. In Doha, in his debut international event, Sable won the silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

Interestingly, back in India, Sable set a new national record at the Delhi Half Marathon, completing the run in less than 61 minutes.