CWG 2018 India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind vs NZ Live telecast on TV

CWG 2018 India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal LIVE Streaming Online: The match starts at 3 PM on Friday.

CWG 2018 India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal LIVE Streaming Online: The only word to describe it is – bedlam. Just as Manchester City defeated QPR in the last minute to clinch the Premier League in 2013, Manpreet Singh’s team came from behind to beat England 4-2 in their last pool match. Now the young Blue colts will take on the Blacksticks in a semi-final clash. With history on their side, India would like to repeat their 2014 CWG performance. India had staged a remarkable fightback in Glasgow after New Zealand had taken a 2-0 lead. In the absence of their legendary Sardar Singh who was serving a suspension, India fought back strongly with goals from Ramandeep Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

What transpired in the dying minutes yesterday, however, was sufficiently dramatic to obliterate all other memories with regard to India’s campaign at Gold Coast. India went on to win the silver medal in Glasgow which they would like to turn into gold this year. Meanwhile, New Zealand went down fighting to England in the bronze medal match and ended fourth.

When is India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018?

India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 will be played on April 13, Friday.

Where is India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018?

India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 will be played in Gold Coast. It is a city in Queensland where Commonwealth is being held.

What time will India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 be played?

India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 will be played at 3 pm.

Where can one watch India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 Live Streaming on TV?

India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 live streaming will be aired on Sony Liv.

Which channel will Live telecast India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 on TV?

India vs New Zealand hockey semifinal of CWG 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six/Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 3.