CWG 2018: India staged a late comeback to beat England 2-1 in a Pool A match of the women’s hockey competition here on Sunday. England skipper Alexandra Danson (1st minute) scored in the opening minute to put her team ahead right at the start. India hit back through Rani (42nd minute) and Gurjit (48th minute) in the second half to claim a hard-fought win.

Further details awaited.