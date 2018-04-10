CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu wins Gold in women’s 25m pistol event, 11th for India at Commonwealth Games

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu won India’s 11th Gold medal in Commonwealth Games. (Source: IE)

Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooter Heena Sidhu won India’s 11th Gold medal at CWG 2018 in women’s 25m pistol event on Tuesday morning. This was Sidhu’s second medal at the tournament. Earlier, she had won a silver in the women’s 10m air pistol where India’s teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker had grabbed the Gold, shattering the games record. Sidhu finished with 38 points in the 25m pistol event and created a Games Record in the process. Elena Galiabovitch who won the silver shot 35 points. Azahari of Malaysia finished on the third spot and got the bronze medal.

With this, the 28-year-old shooter has taken her Commonwealth Games medal tally to four. Sidhu who celebrated her win with her husband and coach Ronak Pandit had started poorly and was trailing Galiabovitch until the end of the fifth series. However, she bounced back well in time to earn Gold for India.

Sidhu had entered the tournament amid controversy over the sports ministry’s initial decision to refuse accreditation to her husband-cum-coach Ronak Pandit. However, the shooter has left the controversy behind and has won two medals in the tournament so far.

India is currently at the third spot in the medals tally behind Australia and England. Sidhu won India’s its 11th Gold, taking country’s overall medal tally to 20.

Sidhu, a legend by now, had become the first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in world rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 2014. She was also the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF World Cup finals.

All over in the women’s 25m air pistol, and it’s ???????? #India‘s Heena Sidhu who bags the gold ???? ???????? Aussie Elena Galiabovitch gallant in defeat to nab silver ???? #GC2018 #ShareTheDream pic.twitter.com/w3wwO9DH5W — 7CommGames (@7CommGames) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the Indian boxers too have started off on a good note. Amit Panghal assured himself of a Commonwealth Games medal on debut after advancing to the semifinals of the light flyweight (49kg) category.

Chasing a third successive international gold, the 22-year-old from Haryana overcame a rusty start to turn the tables on his opponent. Amit had lost the opening round on a majority decision but came back strongly to clinch the bout and a spot in the semifinals in his maiden appearance at a multi-sport event.