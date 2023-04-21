CSK vs SRH Match Preview IPL 2023: Can Markram’s squad take over Dhoni’s Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to play each other in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans by five wickets, CSK managed to get back on track with a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The four-time IPL champions then secured wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven and eight runs, respectively, and suffered a three-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fourth game.

On the other hand, SRH faced defeats in their first two games against RR and Lucknow Super Giants before registering their first win of the season by defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets. They followed this up with a 23-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but couldn’t maintain the winning momentum as they lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in their last match.

CSK vs SRH Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain, WK), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Also Read IPL 2023 GT vs CSK highlights: Titans defeat Kings by 5 wickets

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

The batting tracks in Chennai during the first two games have proven to be favorable for batsmen and spinners alike, while the fast bowlers have struggled and proved to be expensive. It is anticipated that this trend may persist, as the weather forecast predicts warm and humid conditions.