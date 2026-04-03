CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 3 (Friday). As the Punjab Kings chased down 210 with ease, Chennai suffered a sixth defeat in a row at their “Fortress Chepauk”. Earlier, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and opted to bowl first. [Check Full Scorecard Here].

Chasing 210 to win, Punjab, started with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going great guns. They crossed the 50-run mark inside the first four overs. Matt Henry struck and got the big wicket of Priyansh. Prabhsimran Singh was removed, courtesy of a run-out. Anshul Kamboj got Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer, but not before the latter scored his 20th IPL fifty. With Henry removing Wadhera, Chennai eyed a comeback with Punjab 5 down. But it was too little too late as the Kings beat Super Kings with 8 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 Chennai Super Kings

209/5 (20.0) vs Punjab Kings

210/5 (18.4) Match Ended ( Day – Match 7 )

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets View Scorecard

What happened in Chennai Super Kings Innings in today’s IPL match?

Sanju Samson failed again as he has been removed by Xavier Bartlett. Ayush Mhatre hit his fifty in 29 balls. But was out off the bowling of Vijaykumar Vyshak for 73. Yuzvendra Chahal struck, getting the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sarfaraz Khan got out after a cheeky 32 off 12 balls cameo. Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer put on 41 off just 20 balls with Dube finishing at unbeaten 45 off 27 balls. This helped Chennai put a competitive total of 209 in their 20 overs.

IPL 2026, CSK vs PBKS Toss Update

The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Punjab Kings counterpart Shreyas Iyer was won by the latter, who decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prashant Veer is playing for CSK.

IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS Online: Catch the live stream on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch Today’s IPL match on TV: Catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network

Toss Factor: Dew is expected later in the evening; the captain winning the toss is highly likely to bowl first.

Live Updates

CSK vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Check all updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, match 7 of IPL 2026 from MA Chidambaram Stadium Here