CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 3 (Friday). As the Punjab Kings chased down 210 with ease, Chennai suffered a sixth defeat in a row at their “Fortress Chepauk”. Earlier, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and opted to bowl first. [Check Full Scorecard Here].
Chasing 210 to win, Punjab, started with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going great guns. They crossed the 50-run mark inside the first four overs. Matt Henry struck and got the big wicket of Priyansh. Prabhsimran Singh was removed, courtesy of a run-out. Anshul Kamboj got Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer, but not before the latter scored his 20th IPL fifty. With Henry removing Wadhera, Chennai eyed a comeback with Punjab 5 down. But it was too little too late as the Kings beat Super Kings with 8 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Chennai Super Kings
209/5 (20.0)
Punjab Kings
210/5 (18.4)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 7 )
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets
What happened in Chennai Super Kings Innings in today’s IPL match?
Sanju Samson failed again as he has been removed by Xavier Bartlett. Ayush Mhatre hit his fifty in 29 balls. But was out off the bowling of Vijaykumar Vyshak for 73. Yuzvendra Chahal struck, getting the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sarfaraz Khan got out after a cheeky 32 off 12 balls cameo. Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer put on 41 off just 20 balls with Dube finishing at unbeaten 45 off 27 balls. This helped Chennai put a competitive total of 209 in their 20 overs.
IPL 2026, CSK vs PBKS Toss Update
The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Punjab Kings counterpart Shreyas Iyer was won by the latter, who decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prashant Veer is playing for CSK.
IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Player: Rahul Chahar
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Priyansh Arya
Where to watch CSK vs PBKS Online: Catch the live stream on the JioHotstar app.
Where to watch Today’s IPL match on TV: Catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network
Toss Factor: Dew is expected later in the evening; the captain winning the toss is highly likely to bowl first.
CSK vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Check all updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, match 7 of IPL 2026 from MA Chidambaram Stadium Here
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings smash Chennai Super Kings, See You in RR vs MI clash
That would be it from this match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Punjab Kings beat the Chennai Super Kings, It was great binging you all the action from the game. Hope you liked it too. See you in the next game as Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in match 8.
Till then, enjoy this great hit from Shreyas Iyer.
𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐬… 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 💪🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 3, 2026
Skipper in cruise mode… more MAXIMUMS loading? 👀#tataipl 2026 | #cskvpbks | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/V7g8urYvEn pic.twitter.com/Z4YUvquTf5
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: What did winning skipper Shreyas Iyer say?
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony after his team beat the Chennai Super Kings, Shreyas Iyer said, "The way we started today, that was an exceptional start for us. I feel the way they (Arya and Prabhsimran) have been batting has been phenomenal and it stabilizes the rhythm for us. I am glad everyone is getting to bat. It gives immense confidence to the team. Whenever we are in a pressure situation, people are aware on how to handle it."
"We just decided in the dressing room, we will play a brand of cricket to impress each other - that gives us a certain sort of clarity, and basically challenging each other. Getting 39 off 11 balls, that is the start we require. (On his message to the bowlers) It was a belter to bat on but the way we started, 25 off three overs…it is important we remain calm. Over-rate is something we should look at (moving forward) and it is the only part we should focus on. (On not bowling out Chahal) Decided to go with the seamers (seeing the batters they had). We all know how impressive he (Chahal) is, and whenever in doubt, I go to him," he added.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: What did player of the match Priyansh Arya say?
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Player of the Match, Priyansh Arya said, "I am a little like this from when I was young, and because it benefits the team, I play in this fashion. There is a risk but I have belief in myself that I can hit the first ball. (Step-up from state leagues to the IPL) There is a bit of difference because the bowlers are experienced, and it helps to have belief in myself. I do two sessions of batting each day, and those sessions are for 1-1.5 hours each. I love batting. My family background is of teachers, and my sister is also a teacher. Sometimes I think I could have been a teacher too. (On if he will become a teacher now) Absolutely no chance now (smiles)."
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Priyansh Arya named Player of The Match
Priyansh Arya, who unsettled the Chennai bowling at the start as impact player, has been named Player of the Match for his 11-ball 39 run devastating knock.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: What did losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad say?
After Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to claim their second win, losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, said, " I feel it was a really good score. Wicket was better for pacers but it was gripping - slower balls were gripping too. With big boundaries, felt it was a really good score. (On the Impact Player) We felt we had three seamers and having two wrist-spinners bowling in tandem will help. Off-day for both of them and that is what cost us. (On the bowling in general) Mixture of both - sometimes, we executed well, sometimes, we did not execute well. The pressure did not build."
"There was a point when it (required run-rate) went to 11, and a couple of good overs would have taken it to 12-13. We just did not get momentum in the middle (with the ball). Tough one (to take). Lot of positives. Ayush batted brilliantly. Shivam batted really well. Batting wise, we had good confidence. Bowling wise, lot to improve. (On his innings) Today, I felt to stick around a bit. Wicket was gripping, so thought to hang in there and then cash in but unfortunately, got out at the wrong time," he added.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: The winning moment for Punjab Kings
This is how Punjab completed their fourth win at Chepauk.
Den away from den! 🦁🔥pic.twitter.com/jmBmN2jPc3— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 3, 2026
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Major stats as Punjab thrash Chennai
Most successful 200+ chases in T20 cricket
9 Punjab Kings
7 Australia
This was second highest successful chases by Punjab Kings in IPL
262 vs KKR Kolkata 2025
210 vs CSK Chennai 2026 *
206 vs CSK Abu Dhabi 2014
206 vs SRH Hyderabad 2014
206 vs RCB Navi Mumbai 2022
Punjab's fourth win at Chepauk and Chennai's sixth consecutive loss at Anbuden
Most consecutive wins vs CSK at Chepauk (IPL)
5 Mumbai Indians (2012-19)
4 Punjab Kings (2023-26*)
Punjab become second team to have better win-loss record against Chennai Super Kings
Teams with a positive win-loss record vs CSK in IPL (10+ games)
Mumbai Indians (21-18)
Punjab Kings (17-16)
For the second time in IPL history have CSK lost their first two games in a season after 2022
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings chase summary
Chasing 210 to win, Punjab, started with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going great guns. They crossed the 50-run mark inside the first four overs. Matt Henry struck and got the big wicket of Priyansh. Prabhsimran Singh was removed, courtesy of a run-out. Anshul Kamboj got Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer, but not before the latter scored his 20th IPL fifty. With Henry removing Wadhera, Chennai eyed a comeback with Punjab 5 down. But it was too little too late as the Kings beat Super Kings with 8 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings chase down 210 with 5 wickets in hand
This is one of the most composed chases as Punjab Kings chase down 210 with more than an over to spare. This is the ninth time that Punjab has chased down a targe beyond 200 and third time against Chennai Super Kings.
This is PBKS' seventh win in the two teams' last eight meetings.
This is also Chennai's sixth consecutive loss at their fortress Chepauk.
Punjab Kings 210/5 in 18.4 overs beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Game almost over
Anshul Kamboj is into the attack and he has been hit for a four first ball, a two off the second and a wide is given on his attempt to bowl the third.
Sanju Samson asks Gaikwad to take review and they do.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Henry gets Wadehra, Punjab need 12 off 12
It's the edges that are hurting Chennai as Shashank gets two furs and despite the Nehal Wadhera wicket off the very first ball of the 18th over, it is run-a-ball needed in the last two.
At the end of the 18 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 198/5.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Kamboj gets Shreyas Iyer
Fifty for Iyer. It could have bee a wicket early on, but Henry was unable to hold on to it. Iyer then got a four off the very next ball and got to his fifty.
Wicket!! A simple catch results in Iyer's wicket. Kamboj has his second. Is there still life left in this game?
At the end of the 17 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 186/4.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer dominates Chahar
A horrid day with the ball in hand comes to an end for Rahul Chahar as he has gone for 14 in his last over, conceding a total of 46 runs without a wicket in his four over spell. Time for a final time-out.
At the end of the 16 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 177/3.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer hammers Henry
Matt Henry was brought into the attack with the aim to get Iyer out and bring Chennai back in the game. Instead the counter attack has resulted in 15 runs from the 15th over.
At the end of the 15 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 163/3.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Noor Ahmad brings control
Noor Ahmad has brought control over here as he has gone for only five runs.
At the end of the 14 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 148/3.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Iyer hits Chahar for 16
Iyer has decided that he is not going to let Chennai take control of the game here as he has smashed their prime spinner Rahul Chahar for two sixes and a total of 16 runs in the over, right after losing a wicket in the previous over.
At the end of the 13 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 143/3.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Anshul Kamboj gets Coper Connolly
Anshul Kamboj is back into the attack here and there is no effect of him being back as he has been hit for a four.
Make that two fours as Connolly hits a four as well.
Wicket!! That is more like it as Kamboj gets a key wicket here. 10 from the over though.
At the end of the 12 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 127/3.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 14 runs from Noor over
Noor has conceded 14 runs here and the momentum is certainly shifting towards Punjab Kings as they are getting runs without taking much risk here.
At the end of the 11 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 117/2.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: No-ball from Noor Ahmad
This is just not done from Noor Ahmad. After being hit for two fours already in the over, he bowls a no-ball and concedes two off the free hit as well.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 100 up for Punjab Kings
The 100 has come up for the Punjab Kings as they get 8 from the Chahar over here.
At the end of the 10 overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 103/2.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Rahul Chahar into the attack
Mix-up, mix-up, big mix-up here as Cooper Connolly sends Prabhsimran back and the Punjab wicketkeeper is unable to get back in time, resulting in a against-the-run-of-play wicket for Chennai Super Kings. Sarfaraz Khan will be credited with the run-out.
At the end of the nine overs, Punjab Kings'score reads 95/2.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Rahul Chahar into the attack
Rahul Chahar is into the attack and he bowls well to Copper Connolly, but somehow, ends up conceding 8 runs in the over.
At the end of the eight overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 88/1.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Prabhsimran hits Noor for 12
Noor Ahmad is the new man in and he has been hit for 12 runs with a six and a four from Prabhsimran Singh, who swept him on the last ball.
At the end of the seven overs, Punjab Kings' score reads 80/1.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Powerplay over for Punjab
This is delivering what's needed from Khaleel Ahmed as he gives away only five runs, that too after being hit for a four as the powerplay ends for Punjab with 68 runs and a wicket from it.
At the end of the six overs, Punjab's score reads 68/1.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Henry has Priyansh Arya
Six!! There is no stopping Priyansh? Is there? He has welcomed Henry with a six off the very first ball off the fifth over.
Wicket!! Oh, what a comeback. Henry has the last laugh, gets the big wicket of Arya, castling him with a length ball.
Huge appeal for LBW. Chennai review, retain the review, but wickets hitting is umpire's call. So a great over from Henry comes to an end. 8 runs and a wicket from it.
At the end of the first five overs, Punjab's score reads 63/1.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Fifty up for Punjab Kings
It is one way traffic at the moment as Punjab Kings are running away with the chase here. 12 come off the Anshul Kamboj over as Arya moves to 33 off just 9 balls.
At the end of the first four overs, Punjab's score reads 55/0.
Calm from Khaleel, but he still, there is not much respite as Arya hits a six off the last ball to make it a 9-run over.
At the end of the first three overs, Punjab's score reads 43/0.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Priyansh putting impact in Impact Player
There seems to be no pause button in Priyansh Arya's batting as the impact clear is clearly putting the impact in the game.
He has hit Matt Henry for 20 runs, hitting three fours and a six and taking Punjab's score to 34 at the end of the first two overs.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Rahul Chahar is Chennai's impact player
Rahul Chahar is the impact player for Chennai Super Kings as he has replaced Karthik Sharma, who made no impact at ll being in the playing 11.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Good start from Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya has started well, hitting a four and six off the first three balls. But, Khaleel Ahmed came back well to concede only 11 off the first over.