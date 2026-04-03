The Indian Premier League 2026 returns to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Friday as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 7 of the season. This encounter is one of the most anticipated of the early tournament, featuring two sides that have undergone significant changes in the recent period.

Despite the absence of CSK stalwart MS Dhoni, a lot of fans will be keen to look out for the performance of India’s most recent T20 World Cup hero Samju Smason.

Match date and time

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026. The action will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. Fans attending the stadium are advised to arrive early to avoid the heavy match-day traffic in the Chepauk area.

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Venue: The Chepauk Fortress

The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. The pitch here is traditionally known for being slow and spin-friendly, a fact that CSK is likely to use to its advantage given Punjab’s superior track record at the stadium.

CSK vs PBKS: Head-to-Head

The overall head-to-head record is perfectly tied. Out of 32 matches played in IPL history, both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have won 16 matches each.

While the overall record is tied, Punjab Kings actually lead at Chennai’s home ground making PSKB one of the few teams with a winning record against CSK in their own backyard. Punjab has also dominated the more recent history, winning six of their last eight games against the Super Kings.

Ticket details and how to book

Tickets for the match are available on the District (by Zomato) platform and the official Chennai Super Kings website. Tickets start from ₹2,000 for the general stands (C/D/E Lower) and go up to ₹8,000 for premium seating like the KMK Terrace.

Due to the massive “Yellow Army” fan base, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fans can book up to 10 tickets per registered ID on the District app.

Live streaming and broadcast

Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Full Squads for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Ruled out/replaced by Spencer Johnson), Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Aman Hakim Khan, Matt Henry, Kartik Sharma, Zak Foulkes, Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Disclaimer: The statistics and playing 11 are based on current squad details and historical data for the IPL 2026 season. Match results can vary based on real-time performance