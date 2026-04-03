In Match 7 of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. After an opening loss to the Rajasthan Royals marked by top-order disappointments from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, CSK seeks a stronger batting display in their first home game. Conversely, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings enter with momentum after a clinical victory over the Gujarat Titans.

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When is the CSK vs PBKS  IPL 2026 match?

The clash marks the 7th match of IPL 2026 set to take place on Friday, April 3, 2026.

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What time does the CSK vs PBKS  match start?

The match starts at 07:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match being played?

The match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch CSK vs PBKS live on TV in India?

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD (English). Regional language coverage is available on Star Sports in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

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How to live stream CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026?

JioHotstar is streaming the match live in India. A paid subscription is required — free streaming is not available for IPL 2026.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)StatisticPunjab Kings (PBKS)
255Played264
142Won122
110Lost140
0Tied1
3No Result1
246/5Highest Team Total262/2
71/3Lowest Team Total68/0

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes, Urvil Patel