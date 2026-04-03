As the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai prepares for Match 7 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3, the buzz in IPL 2026 isn’t just about the tactical spin-battle but the staggering financial power on display.

Following the 2026 auction and record-breaking trades, this fixture features some of the highest-paid players in the history of the league. From the league’s second-most expensive player to blockbuster trade acquisitions, here is the billion-rupee lineup for tonight’s clash, the five most expensive players from the players that are likely to be on display this evening.

CSK vs PBKS 2026: Nearly 100 crore on the park in 5 players

1. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) | Rs 26.75 Crore

Punjab Kings made history at the auction ahead of 2025 season by signing Iyer for a staggering ₹26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive Indian player in the league (second overall only to Rishabh Pant). PBKS didn’t just buy a middle-order anchor; they bought a proven championship captain to lead their 2026 title charge, especially after the manner in which he led them to the final last year.

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2. Sanju Samson (CSK) | Rs 18.00 Crore

In one of the most talked-about moves of the season, CSK acquired Samson from Rajasthan Royals in a massive trade deal valued at ₹18 crore. Moving into the leadership void left by the transition of the “Old Guard,” Samson’s elite wicketkeeping and mastery against spin make him the perfect fit for the slow Chepauk track.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) | Rs 18.00 Crore

CSK retained Gaikwad for ₹18 crore, cementing his status as the foundational pillar of the franchise. His “Captain Cool” approach and incredible consistency at the top of the order are why fans still consider Chepauk a fortress. Tonight, all eyes will be on him to anchor the innings against a lethal PBKS attack.

4. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) | Rs 18.00 Crore

Proving that elite Indian left-arm pace is worth every paisa, PBKS used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Arshdeep for ₹18 crore after a fierce bidding war. As India’s premier T20 death-bowling specialist, Arshdeep is the man Punjab depends on when the game is on the line and the pressure is at its peak.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) | Rs 18.00 Crore

The “Spin Wizard” and the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker joins the ₹18 Crore club. Punjab secured Chahal to lead their spin department, knowing his experience is invaluable on tracks like Chepauk. His battle against his new-look former rivals in the CSK middle order is expected to be the tactical highlight of the night.

Player Name Team Role Salary Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings Batter / Captain ₹26.75 Crore Sanju Samson Chennai Super Kings Wicketkeeper-Batter ₹18.00 Crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings Batter / Captain ₹18.00 Crore Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Bowler ₹18.00 Crore Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings Bowler ₹18.00 Crore

The total sum spent on these five players amounts to Rs 98.75 crore.