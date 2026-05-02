CSK vs MI IPL 2026 AI prediction: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians face off in IPL 2026 Match 44 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude have all weighed in on the outcome of this blockbuster rivalry clash.

As the El Clasico of IPL returns, all eyes are on Chepauk where MI aim to recover from a struggling season filled with injuries and instability against a home team which has had its own share of struggles. With MS Dhoni’s availability still uncertain and Rohit Sharma’s fitness also under question, the stakes and unpredictability are even higher than usual.

To understand the likely outcome, we asked ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude for their match predictions. All three models lean towards Chennai Super Kings as favourites, though MI are still seen as dangerous if their key players fire.

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CSK vs MI AI prediction: Gemini favours Chennai Super Kings due to home advantage

According to Google Gemini, CSK hold the edge due to conditions, form and psychological advantage at Chepauk.

“CSK have a strong advantage at Chepauk with spin-friendly conditions and momentum on their side after a dominant 103-run win over MI earlier this season,” Gemini noted.

It also highlighted MI’s inconsistency and squad instability due to injuries and frequent changes.

Win probability: CSK 60% | MI 40%

CSK vs MI AI prediction: ChatGPT also backs Chennai Super Kings

ChatGPT also predicted a CSK win, pointing to squad balance, conditions and MI’s injury concerns.

“CSK are better suited to Chepauk conditions and have more stability in their playing XI. MI’s batting order remains unsettled due to injuries and lack of continuity,” ChatGPT stated.

It added that MI still have match-winners like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, but consistency remains a concern.

Win probability: CSK 55–60% | MI 40–45%

CSK vs MI AI prediction: Claude sees CSK as slight favourites

Claude’s prediction also aligns with the consensus, highlighting CSK’s home advantage and MI’s bowling struggles this season.

“CSK are better positioned due to Chepauk conditions, stronger spin attack and improved recent form. MI’s frequent changes and injury issues reduce their stability,” Claude noted.

It also suggested CSK could win by a narrow-to-medium margin if they execute well.

Predicted result: CSK to win by 15-25 runs or 3-4 wickets

CSK vs MI IPL 2026 AI prediction: Key factors

Chepauk pitch conditions favour CSK spinners

MI injury concerns including Rohit Sharma fitness

MS Dhoni’s availability still uncertain for CSK

CSK stronger head-to-head momentum this season

MI inconsistent squad combinations due to injuries

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, conditions, and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is intended for informational purposes only.