The IPL 2026 season reaches its peak intensity as the El Clasico of cricket returns. Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in Match 44 on May 2. With the race for the playoffs heating up, this legendary rivalry carries even more weight as MI looks to salvage their season while CSK aims to consolidate their spot in the top four.

This will be the second meeting between the giants this season. In their previous encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23, CSK secured a dominant 103-run victory, powered by a masterclass century from Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, find themselves in a tough spot near the bottom of the table and are desperate for a win. However, facing CSK at their fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, is the ultimate challenge. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading Chennai side, the yellow army could be the favorites on the spin-friendly Chepauk track, although they haven’t been much consistent either.

CSK vs MI Today’s IPL Match Date

Chennai Super Kings enter this game with high confidence playing at home. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are looking to break their losing streak and move up from the bottom half of the points table.

Match No: 44

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

CSK vs MI Today’s IPL Match Time

Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians with the first ball set to be bowled at 07:30 pm (IST). The toss is scheduled to happen at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs MI Today’s IPL Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match CSK vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

CSK vs MI Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (probable 11+ Impact Player): 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 3 Sarfaraz Khan/Urvil Patel, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Kartik Sharma, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Anshul Kamboj, 10 Mukesh Choudhary/Ramakrishna Ghosh, 11 Gurjapneet Singh, 12 Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians (probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Naman Dhir, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Tilak Varma, 7 Robin Minz, 8 Shardul Thakur/Krish Bhagat, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 AM Ghazanfar, 12 Ashwani Kumar

CSK vs MI Today IPL Match Full squads

CSK Full Squad:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Shaik Rasheed, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal.

MI Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Krish Bhagat, Danish Malewar, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.